LaunchPoint Software Systems Enhances SiteRight™ to Bring Utility Mapping with GPS into the 811

LaunchPoint upgrades SiteRight™ with GPS mapping, embedding survey-grade GNSS/RTK data into 811 workflows to boost safety, accuracy, and damage prevention.

PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LaunchPoint Software Systems has announced a major upgrade to its cloud-native SiteRight ™ platform, delivering real-time, survey-grade GPS mapping directly within the 811-ticket resolution workflow. By integrating GNSS/RTK positioning into everyday field operations, SiteRight empowers utility locators and excavators to capture precise, geo-referenced data at the moment of locate—dramatically improving safety, accuracy, and regulatory compliance.This enhancement supports the Common Ground Alliance ’s (CGA) “50 in 5” initiative, which aims to reduce damages to underground utilities by 50% over five years. Utility mapping with GPS directly addresses core challenges identified by CGA, including low participation in 811 systems, failure to follow safe excavation practices, and inaccurate locating. SiteRight’s built-in GPS functionality strengthens 811 engagement by capturing and documenting each locate with survey-grade accuracy, ensuring a transparent and traceable process. It also enforces best practices like potholing and clearance compliance and combats mislocates by generating high-accuracy data tied to real-world coordinates.With this new capability, technicians in the field can now capture GNSS/RTK coordinates of marked utilities—painted or flagged—by simply tapping “capture” in the SiteRight mobile app or on integrated high-accuracy GNSS devices. Each point includes rich metadata such as timestamp, accuracy level, operator ID, and optional photo documentation. This information is automatically synced with GIS systems like ArcGIS Online or exported as shapefiles or KML files, eliminating manual data transfer and streamlining compliance workflows.Accurate utility mapping with GPS is essential to damage prevention. Studies show that a significant percentage of utility damages occur due to outdated or incomplete subsurface records. By digitizing and enriching the 811 workflow, SiteRight creates a comprehensive audit trail that supports permitting, environmental compliance, and incident investigation. The enhanced process begins by importing 811 ticket details and site boundaries. Technicians then locate utilities using electromagnetic, GPR, or other survey tools, mark the location, and capture GNSS-based positional data that is integrated into the 811 system—completing the full loop with a verifiable digital record.This GPS-integrated approach not only prevents costly errors and delays, but it also empowers asset owners, municipalities, and contractors to build more resilient utility records. In cities like Chicago, where collaborative mapping efforts have halved damages since 2017, the impact of precision GPS data in utility workflows is well documented. LaunchPoint’s innovation with SiteRight brings this model within reach for organizations across the country.“When you enrich data by embedding it in real-world workflows like SiteRight does, that’s when you start moving the needle on damage prevention,” said Scott Frydenlund, Chief Information Officer of LaunchPoint Software Systems. “Utility mapping with GPS is no longer optional—it’s the foundation of safe and efficient underground infrastructure management.”To discover how SiteRight can bring survey grade mapping, seamless 811 ticketing, and compliance ready documentation to your field operations, visit getsiteright.com or request a demo today###LaunchPoint Software Systems delivers advanced damage prevention solutions that enhance utility asset management, GPS and GIS mapping, leak detection, and incident reporting. Its flagship platform, SiteRight™, is a cloud-native mobile solution that enables field crews to locate, map, and document underground utilities with survey-grade precision. Trusted by utilities, municipalities, and locating firms, SiteRight streamlines workflows, reduces project risk, and brings real-time GIS integration to the field—transforming how critical infrastructure is mapped and protected.

