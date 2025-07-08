Submit Release
MPD Arrests Suspect in G Street Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in a stabbing that occurred in Northwest.

On Friday, July 4, 2025, at approximately 11:20 p.m., Second District officers responded to the 900 block of G Street, Northwest for a disorderly individual with a knife. When officers arrived, they located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from stab wounds who was also sprayed with pepper spray. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

A short time later, the suspect; 43-year-old Aaren Striplin of no fixed address, was located and arrested. In his possession, was the knife and pepper spray that were used in the assault. He was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

CCN: 25100748

###

