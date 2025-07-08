NJDOL Posts the Names of Nine Businesses with Outstanding Wage, Benefit and Tax Law Violations to its Workplace Accountability in Labor List (AKA ‘The WALL’)

March 11, 2025



TRENTON – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) in March added the names of nine businesses to its Workplace Accountability in Labor List (The WALL), bringing to 253 the number of employers that have failed to address their outstanding liabilities for violations of wage, benefit or tax laws. Any business whose name appears on The WALL is barred from public contracting with state, county, or local governments, until they pay their liabilities in full.

The nine businesses owe a total of $906,976.23 in unpaid wages, fines, and penalties, including penalties for failure to comply with the NJ Gross Income Tax Act. Currently in the second year of the WALL initiative, there are now 253 businesses posted to The WALL, which collectively owe $24.7 million – either directly to their workers or to the state for unpaid taxes or contributions.

One business was removed from The WALL in February. To date, NJDOL has recovered $613,208.63 in outstanding liabilities from businesses that have been posted to The WALL or have been warned their business would be added to The WALL if they did not resolve their outstanding liabilities.

The WALL is a powerful enforcement tool that enables the department to publicly name companies that shortchange their workers and skip required contributions to programs such as unemployment insurance and workers’ compensation. The companies on the list have failed to resolve their outstanding liabilities to workers, as well as unpaid fines and fees with NJDOL and Treasury.

The initiative was established through bipartisan action (S-4226) in 2020 as part of an effort to combat worker misclassification and exploitation. It gives NJDOL power to protect fair-minded businesses across the state from employers that undercut their workers to gain a competitive edge.

Posting on The WALL is separate from – and may be in addition to – other accountability measures, such as public contractor debarment and business license suspension or revocation. State, county, municipal and school procurement officers must cross-reference The WALL before awarding public contracts, as they do with the debarment list.

Businesses receive letters warning that their company’s name will be posted to The WALL unless they remedy their outstanding liabilities; they are given 20 days from the date they receive notice to pay in full or challenge their pending placement on The WALL.

The WALL went live in September 2023. Additional businesses with outstanding violations are added monthly.

Businesses added to The WALL in March are:

1. Artec Group Corp

92 Bell St., Orange, NJ 07050 10 Country Brook Dr., Montville, NJ 07045 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-WH-000001-2025 Violation(s): The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)

The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)

The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 01/31/2023 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $122,730.91 Date Posted on the WALL: 03/05/2025 2. Charleston Tile and Stone Corporation 100 Madisonville Rd., Basking Ridge, NJ 07920 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-WH-000002-2025 Violation(s): The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)

The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)

The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 03/25/2024 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $136,606.99 Date Posted on the WALL: 03/05/2025 3. Coronel Construction Services, LLC 414 North 6 St., Newark, NJ 07107 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-WH-000003-2025 Violation(s): The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)

The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)

The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 06/15/2021 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $25,800.00 Date Posted on the WALL: 03/05/2025 4. Fat Snax Incorporated 100 Bogart St., Floor 4, Brooklyn, NY 11206

1858 School St., Moraga, CA 94556 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-TAX-000003-2025 Violation(s): The NJ Gross Income Tax Act – N.J.S.A. 54A:1-1 et seq. Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 05/19/2022 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $66,128.47 Date Posted on the WALL: 03/05/2025 5. Honeyware Manufacturing, Inc. 244 Dukes St., Kearny, NJ 07032 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-WH-000004-2025 Violation(s): The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)

The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)

The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 10/29/2021 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $18,673.10 Date Posted on the WALL: 03/05/2025 6. Northeast Sweeping LLC 204 Walnut St., Nutley, NJ 07110 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-WH-000005-2025 Violation(s): The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)

The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)

The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 11/27/2023 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $68,619.72 Date Posted on the WALL: 03/05/2025 7. Pinnacle Freight Lines, Inc. 33 Farmstead Lane, Brookville, NY 11545

P.O. Box 2605, Secaucus, NJ 07094

1125 Paterson Plank Rd., Secaucus, NJ 07094-2741

78 John Miller Way, Kearny, NJ 07032 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-TAX-000004-2025 Violation(s): The NJ Gross Income Tax Act – N.J.S.A. 54A:1-1 et seq. Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 11/17/2022 05/20/2021 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $320,093.55 Date Posted on the WALL: 03/05/2025 8. RIS Construction Corp 143 North Fullerton Ave., Montclair, NJ 07042 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-WH-000006-2025 Violation(s): The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)

The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)

The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 3/21/2024

3/13/2024 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $78,560.00 Date Posted on the WALL: 003/05/2025 9. Romark Laboratories, LLC 4830 W Kennedy Blvd., Ste 600, Tampa, FL 33609 3000 Bayport Drive, Suite 200, Tampa, FL 33607 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-TAX-000005-2025 Violation(s): The NJ Gross Income Tax Act – N.J.S.A. 54A:1-1 et seq. Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 05/09/2024 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $69,763.49 Date Posted on the WALL: 003/05/2025

