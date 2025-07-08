NJDOL Posts the Names of Nine Businesses with Outstanding Wage, Benefit and Tax Law Violations to its Workplace Accountability in Labor List (AKA ‘The WALL’)
March 11, 2025
TRENTON – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) in March added the names of nine businesses to its Workplace Accountability in Labor List (The WALL), bringing to 253 the number of employers that have failed to address their outstanding liabilities for violations of wage, benefit or tax laws. Any business whose name appears on The WALL is barred from public contracting with state, county, or local governments, until they pay their liabilities in full.
The nine businesses owe a total of $906,976.23 in unpaid wages, fines, and penalties, including penalties for failure to comply with the NJ Gross Income Tax Act. Currently in the second year of the WALL initiative, there are now 253 businesses posted to The WALL, which collectively owe $24.7 million – either directly to their workers or to the state for unpaid taxes or contributions.
One business was removed from The WALL in February. To date, NJDOL has recovered $613,208.63 in outstanding liabilities from businesses that have been posted to The WALL or have been warned their business would be added to The WALL if they did not resolve their outstanding liabilities.
The WALL is a powerful enforcement tool that enables the department to publicly name companies that shortchange their workers and skip required contributions to programs such as unemployment insurance and workers’ compensation. The companies on the list have failed to resolve their outstanding liabilities to workers, as well as unpaid fines and fees with NJDOL and Treasury.
The initiative was established through bipartisan action (S-4226) in 2020 as part of an effort to combat worker misclassification and exploitation. It gives NJDOL power to protect fair-minded businesses across the state from employers that undercut their workers to gain a competitive edge.
Posting on The WALL is separate from – and may be in addition to – other accountability measures, such as public contractor debarment and business license suspension or revocation. State, county, municipal and school procurement officers must cross-reference The WALL before awarding public contracts, as they do with the debarment list.
Businesses receive letters warning that their company’s name will be posted to The WALL unless they remedy their outstanding liabilities; they are given 20 days from the date they receive notice to pay in full or challenge their pending placement on The WALL.
The WALL went live in September 2023. Additional businesses with outstanding violations are added monthly.
The WALL can be viewed or downloaded here.
Questions about the WALL should be directed to OSECInquiries@dol.nj.gov.
For a comprehensive list of questions and answers about The WALL, visit nj.gov/labor/wall.
Businesses added to The WALL in March are:
|
1.
|
Artec Group Corp
10 Country Brook Dr., Montville, NJ 07045
OSEC’s Docket #:
WALL-WH-000001-2025
Violation(s):
Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:
01/31/2023
Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:
$122,730.91
Date Posted on the WALL:
03/05/2025
|
2.
|
Charleston Tile and Stone Corporation
100 Madisonville Rd., Basking Ridge, NJ 07920
OSEC’s Docket #:
WALL-WH-000002-2025
Violation(s):
Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:
03/25/2024
Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:
$136,606.99
Date Posted on the WALL:
03/05/2025
|
3.
|
Coronel Construction Services, LLC
414 North 6 St., Newark, NJ 07107
OSEC’s Docket #:
WALL-WH-000003-2025
Violation(s):
Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:
06/15/2021
Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:
$25,800.00
Date Posted on the WALL:
03/05/2025
|
4.
|
Fat Snax Incorporated
100 Bogart St., Floor 4, Brooklyn, NY 11206
OSEC’s Docket #:
WALL-TAX-000003-2025
Violation(s):
Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:
05/19/2022
Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:
$66,128.47
Date Posted on the WALL:
03/05/2025
|
5.
|
Honeyware Manufacturing, Inc.
244 Dukes St., Kearny, NJ 07032
OSEC’s Docket #:
WALL-WH-000004-2025
Violation(s):
Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:
10/29/2021
Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:
$18,673.10
Date Posted on the WALL:
03/05/2025
|
6.
|
Northeast Sweeping LLC
204 Walnut St., Nutley, NJ 07110
OSEC’s Docket #:
WALL-WH-000005-2025
Violation(s):
Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:
11/27/2023
Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:
$68,619.72
Date Posted on the WALL:
03/05/2025
|
7.
|
Pinnacle Freight Lines, Inc.
33 Farmstead Lane, Brookville, NY 11545
OSEC’s Docket #:
WALL-TAX-000004-2025
Violation(s):
Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:
11/17/2022
05/20/2021
Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:
$320,093.55
Date Posted on the WALL:
03/05/2025
|
8.
|
RIS Construction Corp
143 North Fullerton Ave., Montclair, NJ 07042
OSEC’s Docket #:
WALL-WH-000006-2025
Violation(s):
Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:
3/21/2024
Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:
$78,560.00
Date Posted on the WALL:
003/05/2025
|
9.
|
Romark Laboratories, LLC
4830 W Kennedy Blvd., Ste 600, Tampa, FL 33609
3000 Bayport Drive, Suite 200, Tampa, FL 33607
OSEC’s Docket #:
WALL-TAX-000005-2025
Violation(s):
Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:
05/09/2024
Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:
$69,763.49
Date Posted on the WALL:
003/05/2025
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.