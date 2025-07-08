NJDOL Posts the Names of 11 Businesses with Outstanding Wage, Benefit and Tax Law Violations to its Workplace Accountability in Labor List (AKA ‘The WALL’)

May 8, 2025

TRENTON – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) in May added the names of 11 businesses to its Workplace Accountability in Labor List (The WALL), bringing to 272 the number of employers that have failed to address their outstanding liabilities for violations of wage, benefit or tax laws. Any business whose name appears on The WALL is barred from public contracting with state, county, or local governments, until they pay their liabilities in full.

The 11 businesses owe a total of $464,817.40 in unpaid penalties for failing to protect their workers under the New Jersey Workers' Compensation Law. Currently in the second year of the WALL initiative, there are now 272 businesses posted to The WALL, which collectively owe $25.5 million – either directly to their workers or to the state for unpaid taxes or contributions.

No businesses were removed from The WALL in April. To date, NJDOL has recovered $613,208.63 in outstanding liabilities from businesses that have been posted to The WALL or have been warned their business would be added to The WALL if they did not resolve their outstanding liabilities.

The WALL is a powerful enforcement tool that enables the department to publicly name companies that shortchange their workers and skip required contributions to programs such as unemployment insurance and workers’ compensation. The companies on the list have failed to resolve their outstanding fines and fees with NJDOL and Treasury.

The initiative was established through bipartisan action (S-4226) in 2020 as part of an effort to combat worker misclassification and exploitation. It gives NJDOL power to protect fair-minded businesses across the state from employers that undercut their workers to gain a competitive edge.

Posting on The WALL is separate from – and may be in addition to – other accountability measures, such as public contractor debarment and business license suspension or revocation. State, county, municipal and school procurement officers must cross-reference The WALL before awarding public contracts, as they do with the debarment list.

Businesses receive letters warning that their company’s name will be posted to The WALL unless they remedy their outstanding liabilities; they are given 20 days from the date they receive notice to pay in full or challenge their pending placement on The WALL.

The WALL went live in September 2023. Additional businesses with outstanding violations are added monthly.

The WALL recently unveiled new website features to improve accessibility and streamline the user experience. The site now includes a convenient search box to enable users to quickly find information on posted businesses including business names and the dates they were posted, in addition to other key categories. The enhanced site for The WALL can be viewed or downloaded here.

Questions about the WALL should be directed to OSECInquiries@dol.nj.gov.

For a comprehensive list of questions and answers about The WALL, visit nj.gov/labor/wall.

Businesses added to The WALL in May are:

1. Alex Auto Service & Tire Shop Inc 23-27 Bridge St., Paterson, NJ 07501 62 Freda Ln., East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 102 Marion St., Paterson, NJ 07522 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-WC-000072-2024 Violation(s): The Workers' Compensation Law - R.S.34:15-1 et seq Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 2/5/2024 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $45,000 Date Posted on the WALL: 05/05/2025 2. Caio Roca LLC 25 Fairmount Terr., West Orange, NJ 07052 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-WC-000073-2024 Violation(s): The Workers' Compensation Law - R.S.34:15-1 et seq Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 2/5/2024 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $45,000 Date Posted on the WALL: 05/05/2025 3. Digital Intelligence Inc 1011 Paterson Plank Rd., North Bergen, NJ 07047 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-WC-000076-2024 Violation(s): The Workers' Compensation Law - R.S.34:15-1 et seq Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $45,000 Date Posted on the WALL: 05/05/2025 4. Ezcaramusas Express Corp 12060 N W South River Dr., Medley, FL 33178 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-WC-000081-2024 Violation(s): The Workers' Compensation Law - R.S.34:15-1 et seq Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:

2/2/2024 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $14,817.40 Date Posted on the WALL: 05/05/2025 5. Gattuso Farms, Inc. Route 322 Bridgeport Rd., Box 69, Swedesboro, NJ 08085

OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-WC-000075-2024 Violation(s): The Workers' Compensation Law - R.S.34:15-1 et seq Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 12/9/2024 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $45,000 Date Posted on the WALL: 05/05/2025 6. Giovanni's Collision Express LLC a/k/a Giovanni's Collision Center

1120 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton, NJ 08302

OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-WC-000066-2024 Violation(s): The Workers' Compensation Law - R.S.34:15-1 et seq Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 11/9/2023 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $45,000 Date Posted on the WALL: 05/05/2025 7. Jakes Home Improvement LLC 114 68th St., Guttenburg, NJ 07093 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-WC-000078-2024 Violation(s): The Workers' Compensation Law - R.S.34:15-1 et seq Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 11/9/2023 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $45,000 Date Posted on the WALL: 05/05/2025 8. Joshua Construction Corp. 13 Gordon St., South River, NJ 08882 103 Jackson St. #A, South River, NJ 08882-1511 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-WC-000077-2024 Violation(s): The Workers' Compensation Law - R.S.34:15-1 et seq Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 8/25/2023 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $45,000 Date Posted on the WALL: 05/05/2025 9. JVO Drywall Limited Liability Company 139 Hillcrest Ave., Plainfield, NJ 07062 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-WC-000074-2024 Violation(s): The Workers' Compensation Law - R.S.34:15-1 et seq Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 2/5/2024 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $45,000 Date Posted on the WALL: 05/05/2025 10. Mao & Santi Trucking Limited Liability Company 2612 Orchard Terr., Linden, NJ 07036-3666 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-WC-000065-2024 Violation(s): The Workers' Compensation Law - R.S.34:15-1 et seq Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 4/24/2024 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $45,000 Date Posted on the WALL: 05/05/2025 11. Ornate Trim LLC a/k/a Ornate Moldings LLC 1525 Prospect St., Ste 12, Lakewood, NJ 08701 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-WC-000067-2024 Violation(s): The Workers' Compensation Law - R.S.34:15-1 et seq Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 4/24/2024 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $45,000 Date Posted on the WALL: 05/05/2025

