NJDOL Issues Stop-Work Order to Union City ‘Mirror and Glass Depot’ for Failing to Make Appropriate Contributions to State Benefits Programs 

May 9, 2025

TRENTON – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s (NJDOL) Division of Employer Accounts issued the following stop-work order on April 21, 2025:

Employer: Mirror and Glass Depot L.L.C.

Work Location: 712 22nd Street, Union City, N.J. 07087

Nature of Work: Sales and installation of mirrors and glass

Details: Mirror and Glass Depot paid the outstanding liability in full in the amount of $12,245.17, after which the stop-work order was lifted.

Violations: N.J.S.A. 43:21-1 et seq., the Unemployment Compensation Law (UCL); specifically, N.J.S.A. 43:21-7 and N.J.S.A. 43:21-14, for the period of Dec. 31, 2010, to Dec. 31, 2020, failing to make required contributions to the Unemployment Compensation Fund and the State Disability Benefit Fund with respect to the work performed.

Workers Affected: 2

This is the Division of Employer Account’s first issuance of a stop-work order. NJDOL has also issued 185 stop-work orders through its Wage and Hour Compliance division since these powers were expanded in July 2019.

Stop-work orders are initiated by NJDOL to halt work being performed in a manner that exploits workers or is otherwise noncompliant with state laws and regulations. If the employer fails to contest or pay the assessment within the statutory time period, a stop-work order may be issued after a seven-day notice is served upon the employer. The stop-work order remains in place until the award is paid in full by the employer.

NJDOL continues to monitor locations where stop-work orders have been issued. Workers are to be paid during the time the stop-work order is in effect, for a period of up to 10 days. The stop-work order may be lifted if and when any remaining back wages and administrative fees have been paid and all related issues have been resolved.

For more information on worker benefits and protections, please visit myworkrights.nj.gov.

Go back to all press releases