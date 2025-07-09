MNComms Launches Science Comms Accelerator to Amplify the Visibility of Nordic Research and Development

Applications open July 9 to help strengthen funding, policy and public impact.

HELSINKI, FINLAND, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Communications and marketing agency MNComms Ltd. today launched its Science Comms Accelerator, a communications program to help Nordic research and development initiatives, also in early stage start-ups, secure funding, influence policy and engage the public.“Too often, important scientific and technological advances struggle to break through the noise due to limited communications resources, a focus on specialist-only audiences, and terminology that is difficult for non-experts to grasp,” said MNComms founder Marikka Nevamäki. “This program equips researchers, innovators and start-ups with the tools to translate complex work into clear, compelling narratives – so discoveries attract the attention and support they deserve.”The Science Comms Accelerator comprises:1. AuditA free review of existing materials to pinpoint strengths, gaps and messaging opportunities.2. Brand & messaging strategyA discounted roadmap to engage audiences and funders.3. Training & coachingDiscounted interactive workshops for research teams and communications leads.4. Ongoing media & stakeholder outreachDiscounted regular promotion of findings and project milestones to targeted outlets.Accepted teams receive the initial audit at no cost, plus a 25 percent discount on follow-up services for six months, with no obligation to proceed beyond the audit. The Accelerator is open to scientific and technological R&D projects – including early-stage start-ups – based anywhere in Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway or Sweden.Applications are open now through 9 September 2025.About MNCommsMNComms is a Finland-based communications and marketing consultancy with long experience in translating complex discoveries and advancements in science, research and technology into engaging narratives that influence funding, policy and public understanding.

