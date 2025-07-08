HeartLung.AI Showcases Breakthrough AI-CVD™ and AI-CAC™ Technologies at SCCT 2025 in Montreal

AI-CVD Modules AutoChamber sample report AutoBMD AI sample report with Z Score and T Score Front and Back cover of HeartLung's AutoChamber™ AI Brochure

HeartLung AI Showcases Breakthrough AI-CAC at SCCT 2025, Pushing Cardiac CT Beyond Traditional Calcium Scoring

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HeartLung.AI, a leader in AI-powered medical imaging solutions for cardiovascular health and preventive cardiology, will showcase its cutting-edge technologies, including AI-CVD™ and AI-CAC™, at the 20th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography (SCCT), taking place July 17-20, 2025, in Montreal, Canada. Attendees can visit HeartLung.AI at Booth #108.At the conference, HeartLung.AI researchers will present new findings from the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA) highlighting the power of their Artificial Intelligence-Based Coronary Artery Calcium (AI-CAC™) Score. The study demonstrates how AI-CAC™ enhances the “Power of Zero,” offering advanced risk assessment by detecting coronary artery calcium with higher precision and efficiency than traditional methods.Researchers from HeartLung.AI and several leading institutions analyzed over 3,200 participants from the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA) to evaluate an Artificial Intelligence-Based Coronary Artery Calcium (AI-CAC) score. Unlike the traditional Agatston score, which relies on rigid thresholds and may miss small or semi-calcified plaques, AI-CAC offered a more refined assessment of coronary plaque burden even among individuals with an Agatston score of zero. The findings revealed that participants with an AI-CAC score of zero had significantly lower rates of myocardial infarction and coronary heart disease events over 5, 10, and 15 years, suggesting AI-CAC could enhance risk prediction and strengthen the “Power of Zero” concept in cardiovascular prevention.HeartLung.AI’s flagship platform, AI-CVD™, leverages chest CT scans—originally acquired for non-cardiac reasons—to perform opportunistic cardiovascular screening. The technology provides detailed analysis of multiple cardiovascular biomarkers, including coronary artery calcium scoring, thoracic aortic calcification, epicardial fat volume, and more. By extracting these insights from routine scans, AI-CVD™ empowers physicians to identify patients at elevated risk for cardiovascular disease, often years before symptoms arise.“Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide. With our AI-CVD™ and AI-CAC™ technologies, we aim to transform CVD prevention by enabling early, opportunistic detection,” said Dr. Morteza Naghavi, Founder and CEO of HeartLung.AI. “We’re thrilled to share our latest research at SCCT 2025 and engage with the clinical community on how AI can reshape cardiovascular care.”Highlights of HeartLung.AI at SCCT 2025:• Presentation of the study: “Artificial Intelligence-Based Coronary Artery Calcium (AI-CAC) Score Empowers the ‘Power of Zero’: An AI-CVD Study within the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA)”• Live demos of AI-CVD™ and AI-CAC™ solutions for CT-based cardiovascular screening and prevention• Discussions on integrating AI-driven risk assessment into routine clinical practice and research• Networking opportunities with HeartLung.AI scientists and experts at Booth #108HeartLung.AI’s solutions have received significant recognition, including FDA “Breakthrough” designations and Medicare approval for reimbursement. The company remains committed to advancing noninvasive cardiovascular risk assessment and helping providers identify high-risk individuals earlier and more efficiently.To learn more or book time with HeartLung.AI during SCCT, visit HeartLung.AI or stop by Booth #108 in Montreal.________________________________________About AI-CVD™: Comprehensive AI Solution for Cardiovascular Disease PreventionHeartLung Technologies' AutoChamber™ and AutoBMD™ are integral components of AI-CVD™, a suite of AI-powered tools designed to detect and prevent cardiovascular disease. AI-CVD™ leverages advanced algorithms to analyze CT scans, identifying hidden heart risks and enabling early intervention. This comprehensive approach underscores HeartLung's commitment to revolutionizing preventive healthcare through innovative AI technologies.About HeartLung TechnologiesHeartLung leverages AI technology for the early detection and prevention of heart disease, lung cancer, emphysema/COPD, osteoporosis, myosteatosis, fatty liver disease, and other life-threatening conditions. HeartLung has received FDA "Breakthrough Designation" for AutoChamber™, an AI tool that identifies enlarged cardiac chambers and left ventricular hypertrophy in non-contrast chest CT scans, which are typically undetectable by the human eye. The AutoChamber™ AI also works on low-dose CT for lung cancer screening as well as contrast-enhanced coronary CT angiography (CCTA) scans. Additionally, HeartLung has obtained FDA 510(k) clearance for AutoBMD™, the only DEXA-equivalent, CT-based opportunistic osteoporosis screening approved by the FDA, applicable to over 25 million CT scans annually and reimbursed by Medicare. HeartLung is also awaiting FDA approval for AI-CVD™, a suite of AI modules including AI-CAC™ (AI-enabled Coronary Artery Calcium Scoring), aimed at early detection and prevention of cardiovascular disease using widely available CT scans.

