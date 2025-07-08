Westchester Piano Celebrates Grand Opening and Expansion in Katonah

Located in Katonah, NY, Westchester Piano is a musician-owned boutique piano showroom.

Westchester Piano opens expanded Katonah showroom, offering curated pianos, private appointments, and a grand opening concert on July 27.

We offer personalized, one-on-one service by private appointment—so clients can explore pianos without the noise of a typical showroom,” — Tyler Blanton

KATONAH, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westchester Piano , a musician-owned boutique piano showroom, is pleased to announce its grand opening and expansion in the heart of Katonah. The showroom opened its doors at 152 Bedford Road in January and has since grown its business. It now occupies two levels of space at the same location.Founded by performer and educator Tyler Blanton , Westchester Piano offers concierge service and sourcing of fine pre-owned upright and grand acoustic pianos. Specializing in heirloom Steinways , they also carry an impressive selection of late-model Yamaha grands and uprights. Each instrument undergoes extensive evaluation and preparation by world-class piano technicians before being offered to customers.“We’re proud to offer one-on-one personalized service to Westchester County,” said Blanton. “As a musician myself and long-time teacher, I understand what discerning pianists are looking for, as well as the needs and best values for developing students. We are the only piano showroom in the Tri-State area that operates solely by private appointment. This means clients have an opportunity to demo pianos side by side without the distraction and noise of a typical showroom environment.”The expansion marks a new chapter for Westchester Piano, allowing the business to broaden its offerings while continuing to maintain a small, focused footprint. Westchester piano is able to provide highly competitive pricing on pianos of exceptional pedigree by maintaining a by-appointment model. The current showroom offers a curated collection of hand-selected instruments—including Steinway, Yamaha, Mason & Hamlin, and Kawai uprights and grands. They also offer a full range of piano services from tuning to rebuilding and restoration.The grand opening celebration on July 27 will feature a craft cocktail reception hour, followed by a world class chamber music trio performance lead by concert pianist and Juilliard artist Sayaka Tanikawa. Community members, educators, and musicians are invited to attend and experience the showroom’s collection firsthand. Concert seating is limited to the first 40 RSVPs. To reserve your seat, please get tickets by July 23. Visit https://WestchesterPiano.eventbrite.com

