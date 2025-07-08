Wirtz Law APC Reminds California Vehicle Owners of Important Lemon Law Changes Starting July 1st

San Diego, California – Beginning July 1st, 2025, California will enforce new rules that affect how manufacturers and consumers navigate lemon law claims. Wirtz Law urges vehicle owners to understand these new changes and take early action on their lemon law claims.

The California Legislature has passed two bills. Assembly Bill No. 1755 was signed into law on September 29, 2024. Senate Bill No. 26, passed on April 2, 2025, refines and reinforces those changes. Together, the bills amend the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act by introducing mandatory pre-lawsuit notice, stricter procedures for both parties, such as shorter response times, and resolving disputes through neutral, binding arbitration.

Manufacturers must decide whether to join the new process outlined in the bills, continue with the original CA lemon law statutes, or elect to be certified through the Department of Consumer Affairs’ Arbitration Certification Program.

Only manufacturers who opt into the new process are bound by the new rules. Those who choose to participate must commit for five years from the date of their election. The California Department of Consumer Affairs will publish an annual list, every December 15th, of enrolled manufacturers. Several have already signed on, including Ford Motor Company, General Motors LLC, and Hyundai Motor America. Consumers can stay up to date by checking the list here.

Under the new law, before you can pursue civil penalties, consumers must send a written demand letter to the vehicle manufacturer at least 30 days before filing a lawsuit. The manufacturer then has 30 days to respond and offer a replacement or restitution. The manufacturer must then work with the consumer to finalize a resolution offer within 60 days. If a manufacturer does not respond within 30 days and fails to remedy the situation within 60 days, then the consumer may sell their lemon vehicle and seek remedies. The manufacturer must pay off the car amount at the time the consumer returns the car.

Wirtz Law recommends that vehicle owners prepare their documents as soon as problems appear with their vehicles. Keeping records of all vehicle repair and maintenance, maintaining receipts, and getting legal support can help your attorney prepare a compelling lemon law case on your behalf.

Wirtz Law has built its practice around helping consumers hold manufacturers accountable when a vehicle turns sour. As California lemon law continues to evolve, the firm remains committed to helping clients understand their rights and make informed decisions.

Wirtz Law has tried more cases to jury verdict in some years than most attorneys attempt in a career. Over the past several years, Wirtz Law has recovered millions for California consumers like you and is one of the most respected lemon attorneys in the state.

Wirtz Law

4370 La Jolla Village Drive Suite 800 San Diego, CA 92122

(858) 879-3557

https://www.wirtzlaw.com/

Press Contact : Richard Wirtz

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.