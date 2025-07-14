Fielo expands B2B commerce loyalty capabilities to help global enterprises accelerate retention and revenue

Built on Salesforce, Fielo’s platform gives B2B brands the tools to drive repeat purchases, grow customer lifetime value, and deepen buyer relationships

Fielo transforms Commerce Cloud into a loyalty-powered revenue engine, uniting product, digital, marketing, and IT around the customer.” — Sanjay Agarwal, CEO of Fielo.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As global B2B enterprises face increasing pressure to retain customers, protect margins, and deepen digital engagement, Fielo has expanded its Salesforce-native Commerce Loyalty capabilities to help leaders respond with speed and scale.

Purpose-built for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Fielo enables brands to deliver intelligent, scalable loyalty programs that reward high-value buyer behaviors—such as repeat purchases, contract renewals, product bundling, and engagement.

By activating first-party data, brands unlock a powerful engine for predictable, profitable growth across key accounts.

“B2B Loyalty is no longer optional—it’s a strategic lever for protecting revenue and defending market share. Fielo empowers revenue, product, and IT leaders to activate loyalty with real speed, real data, and zero custom code”, said Sanjay Agarwal, CEO of Fielo.

WHY FORWARD-THINKING ENTERPRISES ARE TURNING TO LOYALTY

Loyalty is now a board-level priority in B2B. Buyers expect recognition, personalization, and value—not just transactions. Fielo enables global enterprises to:

● Drive Revenue Through Retention – Boost reorders, renewals, and lifetime value through tiered and personalized incentives

● Expand Margins Without Discounting – Incentivize bundles, subscriptions, and cross-category purchases

● Accelerate Digital Adoption – Drive self-service and portal behavior across regions or business units

● Capture First-Party Intelligence – Fuel more effective sales and marketing actions with loyalty-derived insights

“Without a loyalty strategy, B2B brands risk losing digitally savvy buyers to competitors offering more personalized, value-rich experiences,” adds Agarwal.

BUILT TO SCALE WITH SALESFORCE COMMERCE CLOUD

Fielo is 100% native to Salesforce, offering unmatched speed-to-value, trusted security, and deep integration across business functions:

● No-Code Configuration – Launch, test, and iterate loyalty programs without development delays

● Drag-and-Drop Lightning Components – Seamlessly embed loyalty widgets into Commerce Cloud pages

● Real-Time Analytics – Monitor program impact directly in Salesforce dashboards

● Unified Customer Intelligence – Loyalty data flows across Sales, Service, and Marketing Cloud for true 360° engagement

● Enterprise-Grade Scale – Built to handle millions of interactions with full Salesforce reliability and compliance

“Fielo transforms Commerce Cloud into a loyalty-powered revenue engine—uniting product, digital, marketing, and IT around the customer.”

ENTERPRISE LEADERS ARE ALREADY SEEING IMPACT

Across manufacturing, distribution, and CPG, Salesforce Commerce Cloud customers are using Fielo to:

● Increase digital channel retention and order frequency by double digits

● Launch global loyalty programs with zero custom code

● Unlock new revenue streams by rewarding both direct and channel buyers

● Expand loyalty-driven buying across business units and geographies

Whether you lead IT, commerce, or growth strategy, Fielo equips your teams to activate loyalty as a scalable, profitable, and fast-moving advantage.

Request a tailored executive briefing or explore Fielo’s loyalty capabilities today.

