DEQ to hold public hearing for Horizon 30 mining permit No. 61-22

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality's Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources (DEMLR) will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on July 29, 2025, in Bakersville, regarding mining permit application 61-22 submitted by Horizon 30 to mine the Carter Quarry in Mitchell County.

If the application is approved, the permit would allow the mine to operate on 50.8 acres, mining construction aggregate at a proposed depth of 550 feet. The actual area of the mine excavation would cover approximately 23 acres.

The in-person hearing will be held in the auditorium at the former Bowman Middle School at 410 S. Mitchell St. in Bakersville. Speakers will be able to sign up to speak at 5:30 p.m.

What: DEMLR public hearing on Horizon 30 mining application

When: Tuesday, July 29, 2025, 6 p.m.

Where: Former Bowman Middle School Auditorium, 410 S. Mitchell St. in Bakersville

The comment period for this application is open through August 8, 2025. Comments can be submitted via email to ncminingprogram@deq.nc.gov with the subject line “Horizon 30,” by leaving a voicemail at (919) 707-9227 or by mail to:

Kelly B. Jonas

Assistant State Mining Engineer

North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality

Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources | Mining Program

1612 Mail Service Center Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1612

DEQ will consider all public comments received, including at the public hearing and by email, mail and phone, and other available information about the permit application before deciding whether to issue the final permit, deny the permit or issue it with amended conditions.

Information regarding the Carter Quarry can be found online here. Maps can be found here.