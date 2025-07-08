Scalise Releases Video Touting OBBB Wins

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) released a video touting the wins in Republicans' One Big Beautiful Bill. Leader Scalise highlighted the economic relief, border security, and energy independence achieved by President Trump signing this historic bill into law. To view the full video, click here

“For the last four years, America has been held back. We ran and said, ‘We'll do something about it and we'll fix it.’ America went to the polls in November and gave us this mandate – the House, Senate, and White House – to go deliver on all of the things that are in this bill, this One Big Beautiful Bill. This bill that's going to deliver on so many promises that the American people asked us to do for them.

“President Trump said that he was going to lock those tax rates in. Waiters and waitresses with no tax on tips. We get rid of all taxes on overtime pay for blue-collar workers. It's going to lower inflation, create higher wages for families.

“We fully fund President Trump's effort to finish building the wall, give our Border Patrol Agents new technology so they can actually compete with the drug cartels of Mexico.

“President Trump said that we were going to produce more American energy from ANWR in Alaska to the Gulf of America. In this One Big Beautiful Bill, those promises are kept.

“You will see an American renaissance, a golden age in this country that we haven't seen in generations, and we will get this economy moving again.”



