Idaho Travel Council Meeting & Grant AwardsJul30

The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet at CSI Blaine County Community Center (1050 Fox Acres Rd, Hailey, ID) on Wednesday, July 30, 10:00 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. (MT) and on Thursday, July 31, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (MT).

Agenda will be provided closer to the meeting.