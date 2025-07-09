Cowboy Pools Launches Heater/Chiller Technology for Year-Round Backyard Soaks

Cowboy Pools TempTamer Enjoyed as Cold Plunge, Hot Tub & Summer Soaking Pool Cowboy Pools creates Summer fun for all Cowboy Pools

Revolutionary plug-and-play system transforms Cowboy Pools into communal hot tubs, cold plunges, and soaking pools - now shipping nationwide

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cowboy Pools, the Texas-based lifestyle brand known for turning stock tank pools into no fuss, stylish backyard upgrades, is turning up the heat—and bringing the chill. Just in time for summer, the company is launching a first-ever, custom 110v combination Heater and Chiller unit, called the “TempTamer”; an innovative, game-changing, all-season attachment that transforms any Cowboy Pool into a communal hot tub, cold plunge, or cool-down oasis — no electrician or specialist required for set up.

Plug it in, pick your temp, and soak your way. The first-of-its-kind Heater/Chiller system for stock tank pools runs on a standard outlet, making setup simple and affordable with no electrical upgrades needed. With a price point of $1950, the new TempTamer makes it easier than ever to upgrade your Cowboy Pool into an all-season, wellness-forward soak experience, without needing contractors, complex installs, or a luxury budget. Designed to make backyard soaking accessible year-round in most climates, the plug-and-play unit and wifi integration allows users to easily adjust water temperatures from their phone anywhere between 50°F to a steamy 104°F.

Cowboy Pools’ new TempTamer Heater/Chiller unit unlocks three distinct ways to soak:

Soaking Pool: Keep it cool and laid-back for sunny days, fun with the kids, or cocktail hour with friends.

Hot Tub: Heat things up to 104°F for cozy winter dips or starlit hangs.

Cold Plunge: Drop it down to a brisk 50°F for an energizing, wellness-forward ritual.

The new unit is a seamless add-on to Cowboy Pools’ signature no-fuss insulated stock tank design, The Honcho, available in three sizes (6ft, 8ft, and 10ft). Founded in 2020, Cowboy Pools proudly offers 100% made-in-the-USA stock pools that blend smart functionality with clean, modern aesthetics — ideal for singles, couples, and families looking for an alternative to traditional pools. Rooted in simplicity, accessibility, and style, the brand also offers custom accessories, financing options, and nationwide delivery.

“Cowboy Pools has always been about more than just pools — it’s about creating an attainable oasis; reimagining outdoor living with a simple lifestyle and wellness rituals,” says Amanda Shaftel, Co-Founder of Cowboy Pools. “The new Heater/Chiller makes it easier than ever to soak your way — hot, cold, or somewhere in between — and enjoy your backyard throughout the year. Convenience and comfort is core to our company, and being able to offer this new technology to customers across the country is something we’re thrilled to finally announce.”

The new TempTamer Heater/Chiller system is now available, shipping pre-assembled with their Honcho-style Cowboy Pools nationwide, with optional white glove installation in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio and Houston. For more information, visit cowboypools.com or follow @cowboypools on Instagram.

About Cowboy Pools

Born on the ranch and crafted in Austin, Texas, Cowboy Pools® upgrades the stock tank pool and creates a fun and easy solution for keeping cool in the summer, and heating up in the winter. Cowboy Pools are fully functional, 2ft tall soaking pools that come in 6ft, 8ft or 10ft diameters. Family friendly and party ready, Cowboy Pools offers a budget conscious and space efficient pool for the modern home with custom accessories and financing options. Installing locally and delivering pre-assembled pools nationwide!

