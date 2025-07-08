MYdys Wins Tech & Learning 'Best of Show' at ISTELive 25 for Primary Education

MYdys logo MYdys CEO Frederic Sudraud with the ISTE award Tech & Learning Best of Show winner!

Award-winning reading app MYdys helps students with dyslexia adapt any printed text to their needs—no diagnosis, login, or payment required.

Accessibility isn’t optional–it’s foundational to real learning.” — Frédéric Sudraud, founder and CEO of MYdys

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With back-to-school season approaching, MYdys has been named a Tech & Learning “Best of Show” winner in the Primary Education category at ISTELive 25, one of the most respected educational technology conferences in the United States.MYdys is a reading support app that helps children, teens, and adults with dyslexia read printed materials more easily. Using a smartphone, users can take a photo of any text, like a classroom worksheet or a restaurant menu, and instantly adapt it to their reading needs.“Accessibility isn’t optional–it’s foundational to real learning,” said Frédéric Sudraud, founder and CEO of MYdys. “This recognition reflects the work we’ve done to make MYdys a daily tool for students who think and read differently.”Designed for Real Needs in Real ClassroomsBuilt by the accessibility experts at FACIL’iti, the MYdys app includes features backed by scientific research on dyslexia and visual processing.Users can:• Adjust font, size, and line spacing• Color-code confusing letters like “b” and “d”• Change contrast or background color• Listen to the text read aloud• Translate into over 70 languagesTeachers and parents say it helps students gain confidence and independence, without waiting for classroom accommodations.Free to Start, Easy to UseMYdys is free for anyone to download and try on iOS and Android. No login, credit card, or diagnosis required. Just pull up the app, snap a picture, and read it your way.Educators can also request school or district-level access by contacting MYdys at support@mydys.app.🡆 Learn more at mydys.app🡆 Download from the App Store or Google Play About the AwardTech & Learning's Best of Show Awards at ISTELive 25 recognize outstanding education technology tools that improve teaching and learning. MYdys was chosen for its ease of use, research-backed design, and meaningful classroom impact.

