Limitless Consulting Launches Pharmacy Stewardship Program to Achieve Real-Time Drug Price Parity for Employers

Mike McLain, Co-Founder of Limitless Consulting, speaks at a recent city-wide employer summit in Redding, CA to address the Rx cost crisis. The rising cost of pharmaceuticals is unsustainable, and accounts for roughly 20-30% of employer health plans.

Limitless Consulting frees U.S. employers from overpriced medications, saving an average $1.5M per 1000 lives through safe global sourcing with zero disruption.

It’s the equivalent of buying groceries at the airport; if the same items cost five times more there than at your local store, you wouldn’t keep paying that markup. Yet that’s what’s happening...” — Mike McLain, FACHE, MHA, MBA

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Limitless Consulting Group LLC announced the national launch of its Pharmacy Stewardship Program, positioning it as a private-sector implementation of drug price parity as identified in the “Most Favored Nation” executive order. This launch comes amid a national debate over soaring prescription drug costs. Policy proposals range from aligning U.S. drug prices with international rates via a “Most Favored Nation” (MFN) strategy, to delayed state-run Section 804 Importation Programs, and the sweeping "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" that revamped healthcare but omitted any MFN price-parity fix. With no federal solution in sight, Limitless Consulting is already delivering relief now by empowering employers to slash pharmacy spending by 50% without changing current benefit plans or compromising compliance.

Chief Financial Officers and HR leaders under pressure to rein in benefits costs have found prescription drug spending to be one of their toughest challenges. These unsustainable trends squeeze corporate budgets and put employee health at risk. The statistics are stark:

💊 Employers spend over $1,300 per employee annually on pharmacy benefits, yet up to 50-80% of that is wasted on inflated prices.

💊 Just 1-2% of prescriptions (mainly high-cost specialty drugs) account for about 50% of total pharmacy spend for many employers.

💊 Americans pay 3 to 5 times more for the same medications than in other advanced countries.

💊 Nearly one in four Americans have skipped filling a prescription due to cost.

The Pharmacy Stewardship Program offers a bold solution to the pharmacy cost crisis: true parity with international drug prices. Limitless Consulting leverages existing federal statutes that permits safe importation of FDA-approved medications from “Tier 1” countries. In practical terms, an employer’s health plan can obtain the same brand-name prescription drugs from countries like Canada at those countries’ lower prices, giving American employers access to the fair prices their peers abroad enjoy.

“Our mission is to eliminate wasteful pharmacy spending for employers,” said Mike McLain, Co-Founder of Limitless Consulting. “Policymakers talk about matching international prices with a ‘Most Favored Nation’ policy, but employers can’t afford to wait for Washington. It’s the equivalent of buying groceries at the airport; if the same items cost five times more there than at your local store, you wouldn’t keep paying that markup. Yet that’s what’s happening with many specialty drugs. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act made headlines but left out any price-parity fix, so we took action to deliver those savings immediately in a legal, seamless way. The result is better financial stewardship for organizations and better access to medicine for employees.”

A key differentiator of the Pharmacy Stewardship Program is that it requires no disruption to the employer’s existing benefit plans or vendors. Companies do not have to alter their current plan design or switch insurance carriers, PBMs, consultants, or formularies. The program functions as an overlay alongside the existing setup.

First, it analyzes the employer’s claims data (No PII or Member ID needed) to identify which high-cost prescriptions have less expensive equivalents in Tier 1 countries. For those select drugs, the program offers employees an alternative: they can receive the same medication shipped directly to their home at no cost. Meanwhile, the employer purchases these medications via Limitless’s vetted international pharmacy network at a fraction of the U.S. cost; it is so much less that the company can pay 100% of the drug’s price and still save significantly.

All medications provided through the program are FDA-approved. The entire process uses an established legal pathway and accredited foreign pharmacies, operating under strict federal guidelines to ensure full compliance with U.S. law. For employers, the solution is plug-and-play: no legal risk, no headaches, and immediate savings.

Early adopters of the Pharmacy Stewardship Program are seeing dramatic results. On average, employers save roughly $1.5 million per year for every 1,000 employees enrolled (about an 8:1 return on investment). Many organizations have slashed their pharmacy spend by 50% or more (some up to 80%), all while employees continue to get the medications they need without interruption. Importantly, these savings aren’t achieved by limiting use or shifting costs to employees, but simply by paying a fair price for the same drugs.

“It’s rare to find a benefits initiative that both slashes costs and improves the member experience, but that’s exactly what we’re doing,” McLain said.

Free Pharmacy Plan Due Diligence Analysis: Limitless Consulting is currently offering a complimentary pharmacy spend analysis for qualified employers. This no-obligation review of recent prescription claims will quantify an organization’s potential savings under the program. Given the potential six- or seven-figure impact, taking advantage of the free analysis is prudent due diligence for any executive team reviewing benefit costs.

“Every CFO and HR executive owes it to their organization to at least explore these savings,” added McLain. “Looking into this option isn’t just about cost reduction; it’s about fulfilling your duty to manage resources wisely. We’ve made it risk-free to see the opportunity. The sooner you evaluate it, the sooner you can start saving.”

Amid rising healthcare costs and stalled government solutions, the Pharmacy Stewardship Program offers employers a much-needed lifeline to regain control of pharmacy spending without waiting on Washington. To request a free analysis or learn more, visit limitlessrxsolutions.com and click the “Get Started” tab.

About Limitless Consulting

Limitless Consulting Group LLC is a healthcare strategy and solutions firm dedicated to reducing costs and improving outcomes in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Based in Colorado, Limitless specializes in innovative pharmacy benefit solutions that emphasize transparency, compliance, and system integrity. The company’s flagship Pharmacy Stewardship Program helps self-funded employers achieve global-equivalent pricing on prescription drugs with no disruption to existing plans. The Limitless team brings decades of experience in pharmacy benefit management, clinical operations, and healthcare policy. For more information, visit www.limitlessrxsolutions.com.

