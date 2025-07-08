Lifest Extends the Impact with 10,000 Free Tickets in Memory of Rubi

A new name, a viral headliner, and a powerful story of hope

OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This July, Lifest returns to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, as one of the nation’s largest Christian music festivals, offering more than just music. This year, in memory of a 14-year-old girl named Rubi who tragically lost her life in a school shooting last December, 10,000 tickets have been given away to individuals who might not otherwise attend. It’s part of the event’s annual “Extend the Impact” initiative, designed to bring hope to those who need it most.

“Rubi loved Lifest,” said Bob Lenz, founder of the newly renamed Lifest (formerly Life Promotions). “When I heard about her story and her love for this event, I knew we had to do something. Her mom told me, ‘If more people could hear her story and come to Jesus, at least something good would come from this.’ That’s exactly what we’re trying to do.”

The emotional connection to Rubi’s story is only one part of a bigger moment for the organization. Life Promotions has officially changed its name to Lifest, aligning its identity year-round with the well-loved festival. With a mission to “go where the people are with what the people need,” Lifest continues its work through school assemblies, youth conferences, and outreach events nationwide.

This year’s festival runs July 10–13 at Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh. Friday night’s lineup features Sidewalk Prophets, Ben Fuller, and a gospel message from Christafari. Saturday includes viral worship sensation Josiah Queen, whose songs and style are connecting deeply with younger audiences across TikTok and Instagram. Other headliners include We Are Messengers, Matthew West, and Cain.

Tickets are still available at Lifest.com.

If you’d like to help off set the cost of the 10,000 tickets that were given away for evangelism purposes, give here: Donation Form

About Lifest

Lifest is a nonprofit organization with a mission to go where the people are with what the people need. Through its music festival, school assembly program Dignity Revolution, God, Games, & Geekery online gaming, and youth events like Quake, Lifest’s vision is to inspire faith, build community, and encourage a commitment to serving God and others.

