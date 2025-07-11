Sun Cabo Introduces Casa Alba: An Oceanview Retreat in Cabo

Evening view of Casa Alba's stunning exterior Cozy sunset moments at Casa Alba Spacious pool terrace with ocean views Open Concept living with luxury design Step into Casa Alba

A newly listed six-bedroom villa in Los Cabos offers luxury, ocean views, and seamless indoor-outdoor living. Available now with a 5th night free.

Casa Alba is truly a gem, offering an unparalleled luxury experience that our clients will absolutely love.” — David Girard, CEO

LOS CABOS, MEXICO, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sun Cabo Vacations, a leading provider of luxury villa rentals in Cabo, proudly announces the newest addition to its portfolio: Casa Alba, a stunning six-bedroom villa located in the exclusive Fundadores community of Puerto Los Cabos.Thoughtfully designed with vacationers in mind, Casa Alba offers guests breathtaking views of the Sea of Cortez along with access to the private Fundadores Beach Club, and Puerto Los Cabo Golf Course.The home is filled with thoughtful amenities to keep guests entertained and comfortable. The villa features a heated pool, jacuzzi, firepit, and a fully equipped outdoor kitchen for relaxing or entertaining under the Cabo sun. All furnishings are imported from Italy, bringing a modern, high-end feel to every room.Guests will enjoy a home theatre, foosball and ping pong tables, smart TVs in every bedroom, Alexa speakers, bedside charging stations, Nespresso coffee machine, air fryer, and even an ice cream maker.Casa Alba was also designed with accessibility in mind. Three of the six bedrooms, along with the indoor dining area, living room, kitchen, outdoor dining, and pool areas are all wheelchair accessible. Making the home a welcoming and inclusive place for all guests to enjoy.Guests staying at Casa Alba enjoy Sun Cabo’s signature hospitality, which includes daily housekeeping, personalized concierge support, private airport to villa transportation, and luxury bathroom amenities. Upon arrival guests are greeted with their choice of a gourmet charcuterie box with wine or a traditional Mexican welcome with chips, salsa, guacamole, and fresh margaritas.To celebrate the launch of Casa Alba, Sun Cabo is offering a 5th night free on all new bookings for a limited time.Casa Alba is now available for booking at www.suncabo.com/casa-alba About Sun Cabo:Sun Cabo is a leading provider of luxury villa rentals and concierge services in Los Cabos, Mexico. With a handpicked portfolio of high-end properties and a reputation of excellence, Sun Cabo delivers unforgettable stays for every type of traveler.

Take a Tour of Casa Alba

