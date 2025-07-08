Three Law Enforcement Personnel Injured After Horrific Shooting in McAllen Texas

Shooter was neutralized by brave law enforcement officers

TEXAS – Yesterday morning, a gunman, preliminarily identified as Ryan Louis Mosqued, opened fire at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol (USBP) sector annex in McAllen, Texas.

The suspect was neutralized by law enforcement who acted heroically to stop the shooter before there was any loss of life, however three were injured. A McAllen police officer was shot in the leg. Both a Border Patrol officer and Border Patrol employee also sustained injuries. All three were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. This incident is being investigated by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility in coordination with the FBI.

This attack comes as federal law enforcement is facing a staggering surge in assaults and politicians continue to vilify and attack law enforcement. Just yesterday Axios published a post quoting a democratic lawmaker saying: “Our own base is telling us that what we're doing is not good enough ... [that] there needs to be blood to grab the attention of the press and the public."

“Yesterday’s heinous and unprovoked attack in McAllen could have been a bloodbath if not for the fearless actions of Border Patrol and McAllen law enforcement," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "This vile assault on our officers is a disgusting escalation fueled by toxic rhetoric vilifying those who protect our borders. This must end now, and those stoking this violence will face consequences.”

