Delivery Method: VIA Electronic Mail Reference #: 320-25-85 Product: Drugs

Recipient: Recipient Name Mr. Ali Mithavayani Recipient Title Owner/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Xtreme Tools International, Inc. 15400 NW 34th Avenue

Opa Locka, FL 33054-2461

United States Issuing Office: Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) United States

Warning Letter 320-25-85

June 25, 2025

Dear Mr. Mithavayani:

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspected your drug manufacturing facility, Xtreme Tools International, Inc., FEI 3010314796, located at 15400 NW 34th Avenue, Opa Locka, from January 27 to 31, 2025.

This warning letter summarizes significant violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals. See Title 21 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), parts 210 and 211 (21 CFR parts 210 and 211).

Because your methods, facilities, or controls for manufacturing, processing, packing, or holding do not conform to CGMP, your drug products are adulterated within the meaning of section 501(a)(2)(B) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), 21 U.S.C. 351(a)(2)(B).

We reviewed your February 20, 2025 response to our Form FDA 483 in detail and acknowledge receipt of your subsequent correspondence. Your response is inadequate because you failed to provide supportive documentation for evaluation or adequate evidence of corrective actions taken to bring your operations into compliance with CGMP and support the products currently on the U.S. market within expiry.

CGMP Violations

1. Your firm failed to conduct at least one test to verify the identity of each component of a drug product. Your firm also failed to validate and establish the reliability of your component supplier’s test analyses at appropriate intervals (21 CFR 211.84(d)(1) and 211.84(d)(2)).

Inadequate Component Testing

Your firm failed to ensure that incoming component lots were suitable for used in manufacturing your over-the-counter (OTC) topical drug products. For example, your firm used salicylic acid active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) to manufacture Okay Miami Salicylic Acid Foaming Scrub, based on a component supplier’s certificate of analysis (COA). However, you did not perform identity testing, nor did you verify your supplier’s test results at appropriate intervals.

In addition, your firm uses (b)(4) water as a component in the manufacture of your drug products. Your firm has not demonstrated that the water is suitable for its intended use for pharmaceutical manufacturing and meets the Purified Water, USP monograph for chemical and microbiological attributes.

Glycerin and Propylene Glycol

You failed to adequately test each shipment of each lot of glycerin and propylene glycol for identity, components at higher risk for diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG) contamination. Identity testing for glycerin, propylene glycol, and certain other high-risk drug components1 includes a limit test in the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) to ensure that the component meets the relevant safety limits for levels of DEG or EG. Because you did not perform adequate identity testing on each shipment of each lot using the USP identification test that detects these hazardous impurities, you failed to assure the acceptability of these components for use in manufacture of your drug product.

The use of ingredients contaminated with DEG or EG has resulted in various lethal poisoning incidents in humans worldwide. See FDA’s guidance document Testing of Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Maltitol Solution, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Sorbitol Solution, and Other High-Risk Drug Components for Diethylene Glycol and Ethylene Glycol to help you meet the CGMP requirements when manufacturing drugs containing ingredients at high-risk for DEG or EG contamination at https://www.fda.gov/media/167974/download.

Without adequate testing, you do not have appropriate assurance that components conform to appropriate specifications prior to use in the drug products you manufacture.

2. Your firm failed to have, for each batch of drug product, appropriate laboratory determination of satisfactory conformance to final specifications for the drug product, including the identity and strength of each active ingredient, prior to release. Your firm also failed to conduct, for each batch of drug product, appropriate laboratory testing, as necessary, required to be free of objectionable microorganisms (21 CFR 211.165(a) and 211.165(b)).

Your firm failed to conduct adequate finished product release testing for each batch of your drug products, including but not limited to, testing the identity and strength of the active ingredients, and testing for objectionable microorganisms.

Without adequate finished product release testing, you do not have scientific evidence that each batch of drug product conforms to appropriate specifications before release.

3. Your firm failed to establish written procedures for production and process control designed to assure that the drug products you manufacture have the identity, strength, quality, and purity they purport or are represented to possess (21 CFR 211.100(a)).

Your firm failed to adequately validate the manufacturing processes used in the production of your drug products, including qualifying your manufacturing equipment. Likewise, you lacked appropriate documentation of qualification, and maintenance for your (b)(4) water system, which is used in the manufacture of your drug products.

Process validation evaluates the soundness of design and state of control of a process throughout its lifecycle. Each significant stage of a manufacturing process must be designed appropriately and assure the quality of raw material inputs, in-process materials, and finished drugs. Process qualification studies include intensive monitoring and testing throughout each significant process stage to characterize intra-batch variation and evaluate batches to determine whether an initial state of control has been established.

Successful process qualification studies are necessary before commercial distribution. Thereafter, ongoing vigilant oversight of process performance and product quality is necessary to ensure you maintain a stable manufacturing operation throughout the product lifecycle.

See FDA's guidance for industry, Process Validation: General Principles and Practices for general principles and approaches that FDA considers appropriate elements of process validation at https://www.fda.gov/media/71021/download.

4. Your firm’s quality control unit failed to exercise its responsibility to ensure drug products manufactured are in compliance with CGMP, and meet established specifications for identity, strength, quality, and purity (21 CFR 211.22).

Your firm failed to establish an adequate quality unit (QU) with the responsibilities and authority to oversee the manufacturing of drug products. For example, your QU failed to ensure:

Establishment of procedures describing roles and responsibilities of the QU including, but not limited to, batch release, investigations, change control, complaint handling, periodic product reviews, training, and reserve sampling (21 CFR 211.22(d)).

Establishment of an appropriate program for cleaning and maintenance of equipment (21 CFR 211.67(b)).

Establishment of an appropriate written testing program designed to assess the stability characteristics of drug products and to use results of stability testing to determine appropriate storage conditions and expiration dates (21 CFR 211.166(a)).

Your firm’s quality systems are inadequate. See FDA’s guidance document Quality Systems Approach to Pharmaceutical CGMP Regulations for help implementing quality systems and risk management approaches to meet the requirements of CGMP regulations 21 CFR, parts 210 and 211 at https://www.fda.gov/media/71023/download.

Drug Production Ceased

We acknowledge your commitment to cease production of all drugs at this facility.

If you plan to resume any manufacturing operations regulated under the FD&C Act, notify this office before resuming your drug manufacturing operations. Should you resume manufacturing drugs, based upon the nature of the violations we identified at your firm, you should engage a consultant qualified as set forth in 21 CFR 211.34 to evaluate your operations and to assist your firm in meeting CGMP requirements. The qualified consultant should also perform a comprehensive six-system audit of your entire operation for CGMP compliance and evaluate the completion and efficacy of your corrective actions and preventive actions before you pursue resolution of your firm’s compliance status with FDA.

Your use of a consultant does not relieve your firm’s obligation to comply with CGMP. Your firm’s executive management remains responsible for resolving all deficiencies and systemic flaws to ensure ongoing CGMP compliance.

Cosmetics Manufactured for Distribution in the United States

In addition, some of the products you manufacture may be regulated as cosmetics, as defined in section 201(i) of the FD&C Act (21 U.S.C. 321(i)). Any cosmetics you manufacture must comply with applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, including the FD&C Act. We note that under section 301(a) of the FD&C Act (21 U.S.C. 331(a)), it is a prohibited act to introduce or deliver for introduction into interstate commerce a cosmetic that is adulterated or misbranded.

We also note that the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA) provides new requirements with which facilities that manufacture cosmetic products must comply. You may find the FD&C Act, MoCRA, and FDA’s regulations through links on FDA’s website at www.fda.gov.

Conclusion

The violations cited in this letter are not intended to be an all-inclusive list of violations that exist at your facility. You are responsible for investigating and determining the causes of any violations and for preventing their recurrence or the occurrence of other violations.

Correct any violations promptly. Failure to promptly and adequately address this matter may result in regulatory or legal action without further notice including, without limitation, seizure and injunction. Unresolved violations may also prevent other Federal agencies from awarding contracts.

Failure to address violations may also cause FDA to withhold issuance of Export Certificates. FDA may withhold approval of new applications or supplements listing your firm as a drug manufacturer until any violations are completely addressed and we confirm your compliance with CGMP. We may re-inspect to verify that you have completed corrective actions to address any violations.

This letter notifies you of our findings and provides you an opportunity to address the above deficiencies. After you receive this letter, respond to this office in writing within 15 working days. Specify what you have done to address any violations and to prevent their recurrence. In response to this letter, you may provide additional information for our consideration as we continue to assess your activities and practices. If you cannot complete corrective actions within 15 working days, state your reasons for delay and your schedule for completion.

Send your electronic reply to CDER-OC-OMQ-Communications@fda.hhs.gov. Identify your response with FEI 3010314796 and ATTN: Christopher M. Jenner.

Sincerely,

/S/

Francis Godwin

Director

Office of Manufacturing Quality

Office of Compliance

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

1 Components with higher risk of DEG or EG contamination compared to other drug components.