Europe Biodegradable Packaging Market is Forecasted to Reach USD 6.48 Billion by 2035 | Fact.MR Report

The Paper and Paperboards segment projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%, whereas another segment Plastic is likely to grow at 6.2%.

ROCKVILLE, ME, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Europe Biodegradable Packaging Market report forecasts significant growth, expanding from USD 3,214 million in 2024 to USD 6,484 million by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This expansion is driven by stringent EU regulations on single-use plastics, rising consumer demand for eco-friendly solutions, and innovations in biodegradable materials. The report provides actionable insights for stakeholders aiming to capitalize on the growing adoption of sustainable packaging in food, beverage, e-commerce, and pharmaceutical sectors across Europe.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7372 What Are the Key Market Insights?The Europe biodegradable packaging market is flourishing due to heightened environmental awareness and regulatory mandates to reduce plastic waste. Biodegradable packaging, crafted from materials like paper, bioplastics, and plant-based fibers, decomposes naturally, minimizing landfill waste and aligning with Europe’s circular economy goals. The market is propelled by the EU’s Single-Use Plastics Directive, which aims to cut plastic bag consumption by 80%, with 68% of manufacturers investing in advanced technologies like extrusion coating and resin reclamation to enhance production efficiency. Innovations, such as Woola’s compostable bubble wrap made from sheep wool and palm leaf-based packaging, showcase the use of local, sustainable resources.Challenges include high production costs and limited composting infrastructure, but advancements in bioplastics like polylactic acid (PLA) and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) are improving cost-effectiveness and scalability. Germany and the UK lead adoption due to robust recycling systems, while Southern Europe is a high-growth region driven by food packaging and e-commerce demand. The competitive landscape is vibrant, with companies focusing on recyclable, scalable solutions to meet regulatory and consumer expectations.What Are the Key Statistics and Forecasts?The report projects the Europe biodegradable packaging market to grow from USD 3,214 million in 2024 to USD 6,484 million by 2035, with a CAGR of 6.7%, surpassing the 6.47% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. Paper and paperboard packaging dominates, contributing approximately 75% of market revenue due to its recyclability and versatility. The food and beverage sector accounts for a significant share, driven by demand for sustainable packaging in ready-to-eat meals and beverages.Germany holds the largest market share, while Southern Europe is projected to grow rapidly due to e-commerce and regulatory support. The market creates an absolute dollar opportunity of USD 3.27 billion over the forecast period. These projections reflect the market’s alignment with Europe’s sustainability goals and increasing consumer preference for eco-friendly packaging.How Can Industries Benefit from the Report’s Findings?The report’s insights are valuable across multiple industries. In the food and beverage sector, biodegradable packaging like PLA films and paperboard trays extends shelf life and aligns with consumer demand for sustainable products, particularly in ready-to-eat and organic foods. The e-commerce industry benefits from biodegradable bubble wrap and corrugated boxes, meeting sustainability requirements for shipping and enhancing brand appeal. Pharmaceuticals leverage biodegradable pouches and containers for eco-conscious packaging of medical supplies, ensuring compliance with EU regulations.The cosmetics industry uses plant-based packaging to attract environmentally conscious consumers, boosting market competitiveness. Businesses can use the report to innovate with water-based coatings, target high-growth regions like Southern Europe, and align with EU policies to reduce single-use plastics, ensuring regulatory compliance and market leadership.What Are the Details of the Report and Publisher?The Europe Biodegradable Packaging Market report is built on a rigorous methodology, combining primary research through interviews with industry experts and secondary analysis of market trends and company reports. It covers market dynamics, competitive landscapes, and regional analyses across Germany, the UK, France, Southern Europe, and other key markets. The report segments the market by material (paper, bioplastics, bagasse), application (food and beverage, e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics), and end-use (industrial, consumer goods).Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7372 Who Are the Key Players?The Europe biodegradable packaging market is competitive, with leading companies driving innovation. Smurfit Kappa leads with paper-based solutions like corrugated boxes and sustainable cartons, widely used in e-commerce and food sectors. Tetra Pak excels in biodegradable beverage packaging, focusing on plant-based materials like PLA. Mondi Group invests in water-based coatings for flexible packaging, enhancing recyclability. DS Smith prioritizes recyclable paperboard solutions for food and e-commerce applications. Other notable players include Amcor, Stora Enso, and WestRock, all focusing on bioplastics and circular economy models to meet EU sustainability standards and consumer expectations.What Are the Recent Developments in the Market?Recent advancements are shaping the Europe biodegradable packaging market. In 2023, Tetra Pak launched a fully plant-based carton for beverages, reducing carbon emissions by 20% compared to traditional cartons. In 2021, Woola introduced compostable bubble wrap made from sheep wool, recycling 153 tonnes of waste annually in Estonia. Smurfit Kappa expanded its paperboard production in 2024, targeting e-commerce packaging with a focus on recyclability. Innovations in PLA and PHA bioplastics are improving biodegradability and reducing costs, making them viable alternatives to traditional plastics. EU regulations, including the Single-Use Plastics Directive, continue to drive adoption, with Germany and Austria achieving recycling rates of 56% and 52%, respectively. These developments underscore the industry’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and regulatory compliance.Conclusion:The Europe Biodegradable Packaging Market report offers a comprehensive guide for stakeholders navigating the sustainable packaging landscape. With a projected value of USD 6,484 million by 2035 and a 6.7% CAGR, the market is driven by EU regulations, consumer demand for eco-friendly solutions, and innovations in bioplastics and paper-based packaging. Its applications in food, e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, combined with advancements in sustainable materials, position the market for sustained growth. Businesses can leverage the report to innovate, target high-growth markets, and align with Europe’s circular economy and environmental goals.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market to value over US$ 169 Bn by 2032. Oxo-biodegradable plastic packaging market is estimated to reach US$ 4.4 bn by 2034 at a 5.8% CAGR.

