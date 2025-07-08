Governor McKee, Office of Energy Resources and Department of Environmental Management Award Agricultural Energy Grants to 23 Rhode Island Farms

Published on Tuesday, July 08, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI — Governor Dan McKee, the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER), and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) have awarded more than $400,000 in funding to support 23 agricultural businesses across the state. These grants, distributed over the last two rounds of the Agricultural Energy Grant Program, will help farms invest in clean energy, lower utility costs, and advance the state’s climate goals.

“The agricultural sector is a cornerstone of Rhode Island’s economy and sustainability efforts,” said Governor Dan McKee. “This program empowers farmers to adopt energy-efficient technologies, reduce operating costs, and contribute to a cleaner future for our communities.”

“The Agricultural Energy Program supports farms in pursuing both energy efficiency and renewable energy upgrades,” said Acting Energy Commissioner Chris Kearns. “These grants help advance our Act on Climate goals while lowering energy bills for Rhode Island’s farmers.”

“The most recent USDA Census of Agriculture ranked Rhode Island as having the highest percentage of beginning farmers in the nation, and our goal is to continue that growth by ensuring the long-term viability of our state’s agriculture,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “These grants will enable 10 of those farms to adopt energy-saving practices while continuing to grow a vibrant network of new farmers.”

Grant Recipients

Barrington: Bayside Apiary — $20,000

A family-run beekeeping operation with more than 80 hives adjacent to the Barrington Community Garden. This 8.72 kW solar expansion builds on an existing system and will fully power their climate-controlled honey processing facility.

Charlestown: Bee Happy Homestead — $20,000

Owned by master gardeners, this farm grows produce, raises bees, and crafts bath products. A 6.02 kW solar system will offset 81% of its electricity use.

Coventry: Pineda Farm — $20,000

A livestock and blueberry farm is installing a 13.92 kW solar system to offset 93% of energy use while preparing to diversify operations.

Coventry: Rhodemont Farm — $20,000

Raising grass-fed beef and managing forest land, the farm is installing a 10.32 kW solar array to meet 85% of its energy needs.

Coventry: Weaver Hill Farm — $17,845

A forestry and livestock farm installing a high-efficiency HVAC heat pump system, expected to reduce CO2 output by 44%.

Cranston: Hurricane Hill Farm — $20,000

A fiber farm producing rare-breed wool and textiles. A 17.16 kW rooftop solar array will fully power operations and workshops.

Cranston: Urban Edge Farm — $20,000

Run by the Southside Community Land Trust, the farm hosts 21 small-scale growers. A 9.46 kW rooftop solar system will offset 32% of total usage.

Cumberland: Novena Farm — $20,000

The Fyfe family is transforming this former alpaca farm into a horse boarding facility. A 5.52 kW solar system will help lower monthly utility costs.

Exeter: Hog House Hill Farm — $20,000

This diversified farm grows vegetables, mushrooms, and raises livestock. An 11.8 kW roof-mounted solar array will offset 100% of its agricultural energy use and support the switch to electric heating for farm staff.

Foster: Gibb Farm — $20,000

This multi-product family farm is installing a 34.86 kW rooftop solar system to power farm operations and improve long-term sustainability.

Foster: Hoofprint Farm — $20,000

This 9.5-acre flower farm is adding a 6.23 kW solar system atop its barn to fully power new refrigeration units that support expanded production and sales at its farm stand and farmers markets.

Johnston: Bami Farm (AARI) — $20,000

A community farm run by the African Alliance of Rhode Island. A 6.02 kW roof-mounted solar array will offset energy use from lighting, irrigation, and ventilation.

Johnston: Salisbury Farm — $20,000

A five-generation family farm is installing an 11.44 kW rooftop solar array to offset 94% of its energy use for produce and value-added goods.

Portsmouth: Eastern RI Conservation District Ag Innovation Farm — $20,000

A student-led teaching farm producing vegetables, potatoes, and herbs. A 4.92 kW solar installation will fully power the classroom, irrigation, lighting, and fans. This will also serve as the state’s first agrivoltaics demonstration.

Saunderstown: Sumire Farm — $20,000

A family-run vegetable and pastured pork farm is adding an 8.36 kW solar system to cover 100% of energy use.

Scituate: Good Earth Farm (SCLT) — $20,000

Part of the Southside Community Land Trust, this farm will install an 8.8 kW carport solar array to meet its power needs and provide shaded outdoor workspace.

Scituate: Martinelli’s Farm & Charcuterie — $20,000

This farm produces pork, beef, poultry, and vegetables. A 41.71 kW rooftop solar project across two buildings will fully power the farm’s commercial refrigeration systems.

Smithfield: Jaswell’s Farm — $20,000

Home to Rhode Island’s largest cider mill, the farm will replace an outdated cooling system with a new, energy-efficient walk-in cooler.

South Kingstown: Carpenter’s Farm Stand — $20,000

A vegetable and livestock operation near Matunuck Beach. The new 81.09 kW net-metered solar system will offset 100% of its electricity usage.

South Kingstown: Lavender Waves Farm — $18,000

Home to 4,000 lavender plants and a variety of animals, the farm will insulate its barn to improve temperature control for drying lavender and housing newborn poultry.

South Kingstown: Lavender Waves Farm — $20,000

In addition to over 4,000 lavender plants, the farm is home to llamas and camels. A 6.16 kW rooftop solar system will offset 70% of its electricity usage.

Westerly: Ayers Foundation — $20,000

This nonprofit at Hillandale Farm is installing a solar thermal system with two 120-gallon tanks and a circulation pump. It will reduce annual energy use by 15,330 kBtu and cut nearly 4,000 pounds of carbon emissions.

Rhode Island is home to more than 1,000 farms, supporting over 2,500 jobs and contributing $235 million annually to the state’s economy.

The Agricultural Energy Grant Program is funded through Rhode Island’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), the nation’s first market-based cap-and-trade program focused on reducing carbon dioxide emissions from the power sector.

For more information on the Agricultural Energy Grant Program, visit: https://energy.ri.gov/energy-efficiency/farm-energy-programs