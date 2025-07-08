Stella Rising Launches TokTrak.io: First Dedicated TikTok Rank Tracking Platform for Brands and Agencies

Revolutionary SaaS Platform Enables Brands to Track Organic Search Performance on TikTok for the First Time

TokTrak represents a natural extension of our agency's commitment to staying ahead of search evolution. Just as we pioneered desktop and mobile search, we're building tools to define social search.” — Brandon Heagle, CDO Stella Rising

SOUTHPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stella Rising, a leading digital marketing agency focused on accelerating profitable growth through full funnel performance for beauty, fashion, and lifestyle brands, announced the launch of TokTrak.io, the world's first dedicated TikTok rank tracking platform. This SaaS solution addresses a critical gap in social media analytics, enabling brands to monitor organic search visibility on TikTok, now used by 64% of Gen Z as a search engine.TikTok Search: The New Frontier for Brand VisibilitySearch behavior has fundamentally shifted, with 40% of U.S. consumers now using TikTok to discover products and recommendations. Despite this shift, marketers have lacked the tools necessary to track and optimize their TikTok search performance—until now. “The platforms that shaped modern SEO weren't built for social search,” said John Morabito, VP SEO at Stella Rising, who led TokTrak’s development. “They don't account for creator-driven influence, viral content trends, or TikTok's unique algorithm. TokTrak fills this critical gap by providing brands with the visibility tracking they need for the future of search.” “TokTrak represents a natural extension of our innovative agency's commitment to staying ahead of search evolution,” added Brandon Heagle, Chief Digital Officer at Stella Rising. “Just as we pioneered strategies for desktop and mobile search, we're building tools that will define the future of social search. This platform embodies our philosophy of not just adapting to change but creating the solutions that drive it forward.”Industry-First Features Revolutionize TikTok SEO-TokTrak.io introduces pioneering features designed specifically for TikTok's unique ecosystem:-Comprehensive Keyword Rank Tracking-Real-time monitoring of video rankings for targeted keywords (positions 1-100)-Historical rank tracking to identify trends and performance changes-Direct video URL tracking for competitive analysisOwned vs. Earned Content Analysis TokTrak's most innovative feature distinguishes between:-Owned content: Videos published directly by brand accounts-Earned content: User-generated content, influencer mentions, and community posts featuring the brandThis dual-tracking capability is essential in TikTok's creator-led environment, where a single viral review or trending video can dramatically impact brand visibility.Advanced Engagement MetricsBeyond basic rank tracking, TokTrak provides comprehensive engagement metrics including average views, likes, comments, and shares for top-ranking content in the top 20. This data helps brands:-Understand engagement benchmarks within industry-Identify high-performing keywords for content strategy-Assess ranking difficulty through competitive analysisPowered by OpenAI, TokTrak reveals the content patterns, hashtags, and engagement drivers behind top-ranking videos—giving brands a blueprint for visibility. AI-generated hashtag sets and video description templates, brands can instantly optimize content for search—reducing creative lift and boosting discoverability.Addressing Brand ChallengesTokTrak solves fundamental questions that brands investing in TikTok marketing have been unable to answer:-How does content rank for important keywords on TikTok?-Where do we appear in TikTok search results, how frequently?-How does our performance compare to competitors?"Brands were investing heavily in TikTok content and influencer partnerships but had no reliable way to measure their search performance," explained Morabito. "TokTrak transforms TikTok from a mystery into a measurable, optimizable channel."Proven Success Through Beta TestingFollowing a successful beta program with select clients, TokTrak.io is now accepting new customers. We’ve helped some of the world’s biggest brands optimize their TikTok strategies, improve influencer effectiveness, and achieve clearer ROI on organic TikTok investments.Future Development RoadmapStella Rising will expand TokTrak's capabilities with additional features including:-Advanced keyword research and trend tracking-Real-time optimization guidance based on TikTok data-Predictive algorithm insights for improved visibility strategiesAbout Stella RisingStella Rising has been leading search innovation for over two decades, now leading the charge in social search and AI-driven contextual search. We consistently provide clients with first-mover advantages as part of a full funnel, AI-forward approach to media strategy.Availability and AccessTokTrak.io is onboarding a limited number of early adopters. Brands and agencies interested in gaining competitive advantage can request access by contacting Stella Rising directly.Media Contact: John Morabito, VP SEO Email: jmorabito@stellarising.com, Phone: (617) 719-9307About TokTrak.io TokTrak is the world's first dedicated TikTok rank tracking platform, designed to help brands monitor and optimize their organic search performance on TikTok. The SaaS platform provides comprehensive visibility tracking for both owned and earned content, enabling data-driven TikTok marketing strategies.

TokTrak In Action: SEO for TikTok

