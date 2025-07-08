Bell's Reines Reports Robust Q2 Growth, Elevating Its Wellness-First Mission

Image by K. Price Photography

Strong sales, a standout flavor launch, and strategic alliances position the Women-Owned Manufacturer for accelerated growth in Q3 2025.

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bell's Reines, a proud Specialty Food Association (SFA) Member and certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) known for its Non-GMO Project Verified, health-conscious soft mini cookies, today announced significant Q2 growth, driven by robust sales, expanded consumer engagement, and pivotal new partnerships. From April 1 through June 30, the Rockville-based manufacturer further solidified its reputation for "mindful indulgence," blending authentic flavor with wellness-forward values and local collaboration."Our Q2 performance reflects a growing appetite for gourmet treats made with real, high-quality ingredients that support a balanced lifestyle,” said Teneisha Thompson, CEO of Bell's Reines. “Whether through the sustained popularity of our classic flavors, the excitement around innovative launches, or the strategic alliances we forged, our guiding philosophy 'Life is Sweet, Savor the Small Things' continues to resonate with customers looking to weave moments of joy into their overall well-being. This strong foundation positions us for continued innovation and broader reach in the second half of 2025."Consistent Best-Sellers Anchor MomentumBell's Reines entered Q2 on the strength of consumer favorites that continued strong demand. Late-March demand continued into April as Chocolate Chip with Sea Salt and Snickerdoodle Gourmet Single Cookie packs remained runaway hits. April sales crowned Oatmeal Raisin as the month’s comfort-first champion, while May saw the four-count packs of Chocolate Chip with Sea Salt and Snickerdoodle reclaim the top two slots. June brought a zesty burst of sunshine as the Lemon Gourmet Single Cookie rose to become a best-seller, offering a bright, cake-like delight perfect for a sunshine-filled, on-the-go treat. Across the quarter, gluten-free and vegan SKUs continued their upward trajectory, underscoring rising demand for inclusive, better-for-you snacking.A Seasonal Showstopper: Peach GeléeOn May 1, Bell's Reines debuted Peach Gelée Gourmet Single Cookie, a flavor conceived around real fruit notes and crafted in collaboration with fellow Maryland woman-owned enterprise Devine Wine Jelly. This unique partnership resulted in a delicate thumbprint cookie featuring a luscious peach chardonnay gelée within its center, where the wine notes are subtle and harmonious, never overpowering. The collaboration was first sparked when both companies exhibited at the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show hosted by SFA, and bonded through their shared memberships in SFA and SUSTA (Southern United States Trade Association). The result brought a fresh, seasonal profile to the lineup. Early feedback affirmed Peach Gelée as a welcome addition for consumers seeking authentic, clean-label variety.Corporate Partnership Spotlight: Washington CommandersJune delivered a landmark opportunity when Bell's Reines was directly invited to serve as a first-time vendor at the Washington Commanders corporate office Juneteenth celebration. This exclusive event provided Washington Commanders corporate members with an intimate introduction to the brand’s wellness-centric treats and founder story, signaling Bell’s Reines’ arrival as a credible partner for large-scale corporate engagements.Community Footprint Expands Across Montgomery CountyStaying true to its Maryland roots, Bell’s Reines amplified community presence with a debut at Taste of Wheaton, Montgomery County’s signature culinary festival, and at the 2nd Annual Black Business Expo of the Montgomery County Black Collective. Both June appearances strengthened local ties, broadened brand awareness, and reiterated the company’s commitment to empowering regional entrepreneurship.Scaling for Impact: Agreement With CureateTo sustain growth and advance its foundational 2025 strategy, centered around three key pillars—Community, Customers, and Capital—Bell's Reines signed a strategic agreement with business-growth platform Cureate. This partnership will accelerate operational scaling, deepen brand storytelling, and unlock new channels for revenue and investment, all while safeguarding the quality and ingredient integrity that define Bell's Reines.Looking Ahead to Q3/Q4 2025Building on Q2’s accomplishments, Bell's Reines will concentrate on widening distribution and cultivating further corporate and community partnerships. The company will also delight fans with the return of beloved seasonal flavors, including S'Mores (August-October 2025). Each convenient pack features Bell's Reines hand-crafted graham crackers paired with Bell's Reines own fluffy marshmallows and quality West African and South American vegan chocolate, providing a sumptuous and fulfilling option no matter where your journeys lead you. Additionally, fans can look forward to Mint Mocha (November 2025-January 2026). With a robust roadmap and an unwavering commitment to wellness-driven indulgence, Bell's Reines is poised to bring its authentic gourmet experience to even more households worldwide.About Bell's ReinesBell's Reines is a Rockville, Maryland-based (free from artificial preservatives or flavors), the company offers classic, gluten-free, and vegan varieties. Operating with a core value of hospitality—where baking is their love language—Bell's Reines is on a mission to share love and happiness through every bite. For press inquiries or to arrange an interview with the founders, please email contact@bellsreines.com.Website: www.bellsreines.com

