National Gear Repair Announces Spring Preventative Maintenance Initiative for Mining and Cement Sectors

UPLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the aggregates, mining, and cement industries prepare for the surge of peak construction season, National Gear Repair is launching a specialized spring initiative focused on preventative gearbox inspections and comprehensive rebuild services . By identifying internal wear before it leads to catastrophic failure, the company aims to help North American operators eliminate the risk of unplanned downtime during their most profitable months.In the heavy-duty environments of mining and cement production, gearboxes powering ball mills, sag mills, rotary kilns, and conveyors are subject to extreme stress. The transition into high-output spring and summer production cycles often exacerbates minor issues like bearing fatigue, gear misalignment, or seal degradation."Peak season is the worst possible time for a mechanical failure," said a spokesperson for National Gear Repair. "A proactive inspection now is a fraction of the cost of an emergency replacement later. Our goal is to ensure that critical infrastructure—from crushers to vertical turbine pumps—is restored to OEM specifications before the first heavy load of the season."National Gear Repair offers a streamlined preventative maintenance process designed for high-capacity facilities:-Complimentary Multi-Point Inspections: Free nationwide pickup and a comprehensive teardown and bake-out to identify root causes of potential failure.-Precision Reverse Engineering: The ability to manufacture obsolete or hard-to-find gears up to 20 feet in diameter to AGMA standards, ensuring equipment is better-than-new.-Cost Efficiency: Specialized rebuild services that save operators 40% to 60% compared to the cost of purchasing new units from OEMs.-24/7 Emergency Support: While the focus is on prevention, the company maintains a 24- to 48-hour rush repair capability for critical situations.With over 40 years of expertise and a workforce of Timken, Dodge, and Falk certified technicians, National Gear Repair services all major brands including Metso, FLSmidth, Philadelphia Gear, and Falk. By integrating advanced gear grinding and vibration analysis into the spring maintenance cycle, the company helps facilities extend the lifespan of their assets and maintain continuous throughput.Operators in the mining and cement sectors are encouraged to schedule their spring inspections immediately to ensure priority turnaround before the seasonal ramp-up.About National Gear RepairNational Gear Repair is a premier industrial gearbox repair and gear manufacturing facility based in Upland, California. Serving heavy industries across North America, the company specializes in the repair, rebuild, and reverse engineering of industrial gearboxes, pumps, and rotating equipment. All repairs are backed by a 24-month warranty and adhere to strict AGMA quality standards.

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