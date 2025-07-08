Demand for Composite Decking Surges at Brite Decking Over FY24

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brite Decking has reported a significant rise in interest and sales across its composite decking range for the 2023–2024 financial year, pointing to a broader shift in how Australians are approaching outdoor design and construction.Composite Decking Gains Traction NationallyAs preferences continue to move away from traditional timber, more Australians are investing in composite decking products that offer longevity, style, and reduced upkeep. This shift is reflected in a year-on-year increase in demand for composite decking boards, particularly in residential upgrades and medium-scale commercial builds.While decking remains a key feature in many Australian homes, the decision-making process has changed. Buyers are looking for materials that don’t just look good, but also stand up to extreme heat, wet weather, and high foot traffic. The growing popularity of composite decking speaks directly to that demand for performance without ongoing maintenance.Among these, composite lumber decking has emerged as a practical choice, offering the look of timber with none of the traditional drawbacks like splintering, staining, or rot.Shift in Consumer Behaviour Driving ResultsAcross major regions, interest in composite decking boards has grown steadily. From coastal suburbs to inland developments, Brite Decking has seen a notable expansion in both project enquiries and product deliveries. This trend indicates a deeper understanding in the market about the long-term value that composite decking products can offer.One of the standout drivers has been the consistency of finish, colour retention, and resistance to warping, fading, or rot. As a result, many renovators, architects, and builders are making the switch, integrating composite decking into more plans and specifications than ever before.Positioned for Continued GrowthAs the new financial year begins, Brite Decking is well placed to continue supporting the growing demand. With expanded ranges, improved product accessibility through its online platform, and ongoing focus on material innovation, the company is committed to serving both new and returning customers across the country.The upward movement in composite decking interest reflects broader priorities for Australians—designing smarter outdoor spaces that last longer, require less upkeep, and deliver a better return over time.For more information, visit www.britedecking.com.au

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.