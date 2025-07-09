Lemay unveils The Gold—A World-Class Destination Redefining Luxury Leisure and Dining in Khobar

A World-Class Destination Redefining Luxury Leisure and Dining in Khobar On King Salman Road A new luxury lifestyle hub in Saudi Arabia

The Gold, which began construction in April 2025, will soon establish itself as a new luxury lifestyle hub in Saudi Arabia.

“The Gold will rise as a shining beacon for leisure and gatherings,” says Abdullah Hashem, Chief of Project Development at Saudi SBS.” — Abdullah Hashem, Chief of Project Development at Saudi SBS

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lemay is proud to tell the story of The Gold through the design of its exquisite leisure and dining destination that will come to life on the famed King Salman Road, in the city of Khobar. Visitors will be invited to shop, be entertained, to dwell, and to enhance their well-being across a distinctive environment spanning over 32,000 square metres. The Gold, which began construction in April 2025, will soon establish itself as a new luxury lifestyle hub in Saudi Arabia.Khobar is a vibrant, multi-layered community with a pride of identity that is deeply rooted. The Gold will enhance the community with its shining, contemporary design and ties to the rich heritage of the land, as it takes its place among the finer retail and leisure destinations in the country.“The Gold will truly live up to its name,” says Amro El Chabti, Senior Partner for the Middle East at Lemay. “It seamlessly combines elegant aesthetics with a refined dining and entertainment experience, creating a vibrant destination that celebrates the culture of Khobar.”Drawing on Lemay’s extensive portfolio across North America and the Middle East, Amro emphasizes the firm’s commitment to designing architecture that is deeply connected to its natural and cultural surroundings. This vision is exemplified by The Gold’s signature architectural gesture — a vast, shimmering golden canopy that serves as both an iconic city landmark and a vital source of thermal comfort in the desert climate. Beneath this striking canopy lies a serene desert oasis: shaded walkways, lush landscaping, and soothing water features that invite visitors to relax and reconnect. The design maximizes natural light and outdoor exposure to promote both spatial and physical well-being, while integrating passive cooling technologies and landscaped plazas to reduce heat island effects. Adding to the exceptional outdoor experience, this destination will be the first in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia to feature a hybrid outdoor cooling system, creating a comfortable ambience that defeats the region’s harsh weather conditions and significantly enhances the year-round outdoor experience for visitors.The flow of traffic and connectivity between spaces will be discrete from the exterior. Once inside, visitors will enjoy an intuitive experience that will unfold before them with every step. Year-round public spaces will support cultural programming unique to Khobar and the surrounding region. Entertainment will include six state-of-the-art cinemas—one of them open-air—and a cutting-edge bowling centre designed for physical activity and social engagement. Finally, a women-only exclusive wellness centre will provide a sanctuary of luxury, fitness, and relaxation like no other in a commercial setting.“The Gold will rise as a shining beacon for leisure and gatherings,” says Abdullah Hashem, Chief of Project Development at Saudi SBS. “It will set a new standard for lifestyle destinations in the storied city of Khobar.”About LemayLemay has been imagining new ways to create spaces that engage users and bring people together since 1957. Over 400 architects, designers, industry leaders, and change-makers work tirelessly to cultivate innovation in their own backyards, and in communities around the world.

