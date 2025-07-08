3 Tier Heating & Cooling Recognized Among Top Local Contractors in Annual Community Contest

Voted a community favorite, the HVAC company Athens TN residents trust earns a top-three spot in local rankings.

ATHENS, TN, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Athens-based 3 Tier Heating & Cooling , a leading HVAC company serving Athens, TN and nearby communities, is celebrating a milestone moment after being voted one of the top three HVAC service providers in a local newspaper’s annual readers’ choice contest.Selected by community nominations and public voting, the recognition highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to quality service, honest pricing, and strong neighborhood values. Out of nine contractors entered, 3 Tier Heating & Cooling proudly secured third place, a reflection of the trust they’ve earned from local homeowners and businesses alike.“We’re incredibly honored to be ranked among the top HVAC teams in our hometown,” said Tyler Reynolds, owner of 3 Tier Heating & Cooling. “To be recognized by the community we live and work in—it means a lot. This is why we do what we do.”Known for fast response times, transparent recommendations, and clean workmanship, 3 Tier Heating & Cooling has become a trusted go-to for everything from seasonal tune-ups to full system installations. Their services cover both residential and light commercial HVAC systems, with a focus on long-term comfort and system efficiency.Recent growth in the company’s customer base is a clear sign of their reputation spreading across Athens and beyond. The team regularly handles calls from nearby areas such as Englewood, Etowah, Sweetwater, and Niota, bringing high-quality HVAC support to a wide range of Tennessee homeowners.“Our team is made up of locals,” said Tyler. “We care about our customers because they’re also our neighbors, our family, our friends. We’re not just fixing systems—we’re taking care of people we know and respect.”Every service call is handled by licensed and trained technicians who take the time to explain the issue and offer straightforward solutions. Whether it’s a routine maintenance visit or a weekend emergency call, customers can expect courteous service and no sales pressure.The team also emphasizes the importance of regular HVAC maintenance, especially during peak seasons. Preventive care helps avoid surprise breakdowns, reduces energy costs, and extends the lifespan of heating and cooling systems.As a locally owned HVAC company in Athens, TN, 3 Tier Heating & Cooling continues to set itself apart by staying customer-focused and community-driven. Recognition like this recent top-three placement underscores the impact of their approach.“Getting this kind of feedback from the community reminds us why we started this business in the first place,” Tyler added. “We’re thankful for every vote, every review, every customer who calls us first. We don’t take that for granted.”To learn more about services or to book an appointment, visit 3tierhvac.com or call (423) 435-7112.About 3 Tier Heating & Cooling3 Tier Heating & Cooling is a locally owned and operated HVAC company based in Athens, TN. The team specializes in residential heating and cooling, offering services that include new system installation, AC and furnace repair, seasonal maintenance, and 24/7 emergency support. With a reputation for honesty, speed, and quality service, 3 Tier Heating & Cooling serves Athens and surrounding areas with care, professionalism, and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction.

