Rood Family Reconnects with Community, Revitalizes Local Coffee Shop after Returning to York during Pandemic

Doug and Katelin Rood moved to York, Nebraska, where Doug works at Collins Aerospace and Katelin owns Mack’s Golden Grounds.

Learn more about moving to Nebraska and working in Nebraska.

A native of Allentown, Pennsylvania, Doug Rood first experienced Nebraska as a student intern while studying engineering at Penn State University. He spent seven months in York, Nebraska as a college junior and senior, working at UTC Aerosystems (now known as Collins Aerospace).

“In that seven months I fell in love with the state and the community,” said Doug. “When I graduated, I looked at either going back to York or pursuing an opportunity in Rockford, Illinois.”

A welcoming community

While in York, Doug met his future wife, Katelin. They dated long-distance while he was in Pennsylvania and eventually married. After graduating from college, Doug and Katelin weren’t sure where they would move. They loved Nebraska, but they didn’t know if they could fulfill their career ambitions in York.

They chose to move to Rockford, Illinois, where Doug found a good engineering job at Collins Aerospace, working alongside a former colleague. However, they found it much harder to get involved in the community in Rockford than in York. Doug and Katelin spent seven years in Rockford, but they didn’t fully feel at home there.

“Rockford just didn’t have the same welcoming community. I found that if you didn’t grow up in Illinois, or if you didn’t have some connection, it was harder to be involved,” said Doug. “Nebraska was more welcoming. It didn’t matter where you grew up or how you got there. If you wanted to be part of the community, they were happy to have you join and be an active member.”

Searching for connection

When the pandemic struck, Doug and Katelin decided to leave Illinois. “We went through a lot of hardship from 2018 to 2020, and having to deal with that alone was hard,” explained Katelin. They also struggled with the restrictive way Illinois handled the pandemic and how disconnected the community was.

The Roods began looking into other places to live and considered moving closer to Doug’s family in Pennsylvania. But as they mulled over their options, York stood out as their preferred choice. “I was only in York for seven months and not from Nebraska, and yet it was easy for me to get plugged into the community,” said Doug.

One reason was that his employer in York, Collins Aerospace, has strong ties to the York community. “Part of it was the culture at the company. People had been there for 25-30 years. That tells me a lot about the company, but also about the community they live in. Why wouldn’t I want to come back to a place like that?” asked Doug.

In spring 2021, Doug was promoted and given the option to stay in Rockford or live in York. He happily chose York. In May 2021, the Roods made the move back to Nebraska.

Doug and Katelin purchased Mack’s Golden Grounds from the previous owner in 2024.

Nebraska’s strengths in engineering and manufacturing

Since being back in York, Doug has gained appreciation for the engineering opportunities in the state. “People think of Nebraska as an ag state, and that certainly is a part of our heritage and who Nebraska is. But surprisingly, manufacturing has a larger GDP in Nebraska than ag. Those who are interested in engineering and manufacturing likely don’t realize how many amazing things are made here,” he said.

The Collins Aerospace site in York designs and builds essential components for nearly all commercial airplanes. “If you’ve flown commercial in the past 40 years or have been in the military, a part made in York made that flight possible,” explained Doug. “It’s incredible to think about the impact. We think about all the cornfields and cattle, and that’s important, but there’s so much innovation and technology in Nebraska. It’s great for anyone interested in a STEM-related field.”

From joke to business venture

After moving back to York, Katelin began working in the insurance industry. She loved being back in Nebraska, but she wasn’t particularly fond of her job. Unsure of the next step, a casual conversation with friends sparked an idea for a new career path.

“It was March 2024 and one of our friends joked about buying a popcorn business that was for sale. I was like, ‘Let’s all quit our jobs and run the popcorn business.’ It was kind of a joke, but the more I thought about it the more I realized I would really like that,” said Katelin. Another York resident purchased the popcorn business before Katelin was able to follow through on her idea, but the York Chamber of Commerce told her about a coffee shop that was for sale.

“We realized coffee was more our thing than popcorn anyway, so it worked out really well,” said Katelin. “Doug and I both really enjoy coffee, and I have prior restaurant knowledge. I wanted to do something I enjoy.” They followed through on the idea and completed the purchase of Mack’s Golden Grounds in July 2024.

Mack’s Golden Grounds

“It’s been a lot of fun to have a business in Nebraska,” said Katelin. “People come in and tell us how great everything looks and how they appreciate that we’ve brought small-town coffee back to life in York. I’ve felt an overwhelming sense of support.”

Most of the customers at Mack’s Golden Grounds are regulars, which gives the coffee shop a warm, cheerful aura. It’s constantly alive with the banter of friends and neighbors. “People want to support local,” Katelin said. Regular events — such as Small Business Saturdays, Sip and Stroll, and the annual Yorkfest — provide encouragement to shop in York’s historic downtown. During these times, it’s not uncommon for the line at Mack’s to stretch outside the door onto the sidewalk.

A vibrant and growing small town

Having become extremely popular with locals, Doug and Katelin are excited to broaden their customer base this summer. Mack’s Golden Grounds is a featured stop on Nebraska Tourism’s Passport Program. It’s bringing in travelers from throughout the region to enjoy locally brewed coffee and to see more of what York has to offer.

As a small business owner, Katelin is thrilled to see the ongoing development taking place throughout her hometown. “There’s an entire downtown revitalization project going on. York’s downtown has a lot of history, but over the ‘90s and early 2000s it was kind of forgotten,” she explained. “The downtown revitalization is bringing these businesses and buildings back to life. There’s a lot of growth since we came back. It’s pretty incredible!”

Mack’s Golden Grounds serves various unique signature drinks, including “All Dogs Go to Heaven” (caramel sauce with white mocha), “Mack Attack” (hazelnut, mocha, caramel drizzle, and sea salt on top), and “Fire Hydrant” (brown sugar cinnamon and white mocha).

There’s something special about Nebraska

The community support Doug has experienced moving to York from out of state, working in the engineering field, and owning a small business has converted him into an outspoken champion of Nebraska.

“The way Nebraskans in small-town communities support each other, welcome people, and provide services to each other — it’s true small-town America in a way that you feel like you’re home,” Doug explained. “There’s something special here. Whether it’s a business or a career — whatever you’re doing — this is the place to do it.”

The Good Life Is Calling

Are you interested in learning more about living, working, or starting a business in Nebraska? Connect with the Good Life Is Calling team here.

Learn more about the engineering industry in Nebraska here.

Learn more about the small business opportunities in Nebraska here.