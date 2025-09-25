Local and State Collaboration Creates Hundreds of Jobs, Generates More Than $300M In Economic Investments in South Sioux City

Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly and DED Interim Director Maureen Larsen recognized City leaders for ongoing success in the Economic Development Certified Community program

Pictured from left to right: Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly, City Administrator Lance Hedquist, City Economic Development Director Oscar Gomez, City Councilman Randy Meyer, DED Interim Director Maureen Larsen

With the expansion of local businesses, investment in infrastructure, and development of housing, South Sioux City (pop.13,744) has earned continued recognition for economic growth from the State of Nebraska. This week, the Department of Economic Development (DED) announced the City’s recertification as an Economic Development Certified Community (EDCC). Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly and DED Interim Director Maureen Larsen presented the community’s EDCC recertification on Monday, September 22nd. DED Director of Field Services Sheryl Hiatt joined state officials to honor the community for continued leadership in the program.

“South Sioux City’s dedication to development is well-deserving of recognition,” said Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly. “The community is supporting business expansions, constructing hundreds of new housing units, and has qualified as an inland port to incentivize additional industrial growth. Congratulations to South Sioux City on achieving recertification as an Economic Development Certified Community!”

South Sioux City was one of Nebraska’s first communities to earn EDCC status in 2006, following the program’s creation in 2005. South Sioux City is one of 40 communities in the EDCC program, which is sponsored by the Nebraska Diplomats and administered by DED. State officials established the EDCC program to recognize communities for their preparedness to attract new industries and support existing businesses. Each certified community must engage local businesses in building programs that support a welcoming environment for development. EDCCs must document available sites and buildings, market their communities online, and create local financing and incentive programs. DED recertified South Sioux City in the EDCC program in 2011, 2016, 2020, and 2025.

Over the past five years, leaders in South Sioux City have undertaken infrastructure improvements and assisted business expansion projects. These efforts have resulted in 240 new jobs and $349,320,524 in investments in the community since 2020. The city completed a $62 million Wastewater Treatment Facility in 2023. The community has also collaborated with the State of Nebraska to support significant growth of area businesses. DED assisted projects at Scratch and Peck Feeds and Gerkin Windows and Doors through Nebraska’s Site and Building Development Fund (SBDF). DED also supported an expansion project at Sioux City Tarp, Inc., through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Economic Development program.

In early 2025, DED announced South Sioux City as Nebraska’s fifth community to be certified as an Inland Port Authority. The community’s inland port includes a large industrial site located near Interstate 29 and the Missouri River.

“South Sioux City’s growth is a direct reflection of the hard work and pride of our residents and local businesses,” said City Administrator Lance Hedquist. “From new housing and parks to the Inland Port Authority designation that opens over 1,600 acres for future development, we’re building a strong foundation for families and employers alike. Together, we’re ensuring South Sioux City remains a vibrant, welcoming place to live, work, and invest for future generations.”

Local leaders continue to prioritize housing development in South Sioux City, and they expect the completion of 231 single-family units and 480 multi-family units by the end of 2028. The city received funding from DED for housing site preparation at the Missouri View Subdivision in 2023 for the creation of 72 single-family units. In 2021, Nebraska’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund assisted in the 42 single-family unit Ogden Housing Development.

Additional ongoing projects in the community include new bike trails and park improvements. In 2023, Siouxland Freedom Park opened a new interpretive center to honor local veterans. Earlier this year, the community celebrated the opening of an Early Learning and Child Development Center at the YMCA. The $5 million project expanded the YMCA’s current location and added 100 openings for families seeking local childcare. DED invested in both projects with funding from shovel-ready grant programs.

South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch stressed the importance of taking on local projects to enhance the area’s quality of life.

“South Sioux City is, above all, a welcoming community where families can put down roots and thrive,” Mayor Koch said. “With a strong school district, new housing, beautiful parks, and growing opportunities for good jobs, we’re creating a safe and vibrant place where children can grow, neighbors look out for one another, and every generation can proudly call home.”

Enhanced educational opportunities for South Sioux City students have been implemented to help grow the area’s workforce. South Sioux City High School recently created a career academy. Northeast Community College completed a new Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training facility in 2024. CDL holders are authorized to drive vehicles that are often utilized in businesses, such as tractor-trailers and delivery trucks.

For additional information on the Economic Development Certified Community program, contact Ashley Rice-Gerlach at 308-655-0919 or ashley.gerlach@nebraska.gov.