A. Ruth Proctor: Entrepreneur and Author of Bestselling Book “I Survived; You Can Too” Announces Expansions of Business to Include New Journey Family Service

Emporia, VA – Ruth Proctor, a renowned entrepreneur, author, and Domestic Violence Speaker, is happy to announce the recent expansions of her business to include New Journey Family Services, a Mental Health Services provider in Emporia, VA, and is now offering Guest Speaking Engagements on the topic of Domestic Violence Awareness and Training through the A. Ruth Proctor website.

Placed in Foster care at the tender age of 6, A. Ruth Proctor was forced to make mature life adjustments. Through a series of devastating events, including molestation, domestic violence, and infidelity, she developed tenacity, perseverance, and a toolkit of survival skills that she shares with others. It is her love of helping others that saved her life, and this dedication to giving back to the communities that have offered her unwavering support is what has led her to partner with New Journey Family Services and deliver impactful domestic violence advice through actionable guest-speaking events and professional training to continue help improve the services for those affected.

“I survived; you can too! Through a series of devastating events, molestation, domestic violence, and infidelity, I developed thick skin,” said A. Ruth Proctor Author – I Survived: You Can Too. “It was the love of helping others that saved my life. I speak from a place of healing while being truly transparent.”

A serial entrepreneur, mom, and survivor, A. Ruth Proctor has been committed to spotlighting and uplifting those who have experienced adversity in life and turned it into something great. After the success of her “Women Support Women Wednesdays” series on Instagram and YouTube, where she interviews various women who are doing great things and have, at some point in their lives, experienced a difficult time, A. Ruth Proctor wanted to expand her experience through professional speaking, training, and through Mental Health Services in Emporia.

Ruth Proctor’s Guest Speaking Engagement on the topic of Domestic Violence Awareness and Training offers advice, support, and techniques to empower individuals who feel helpless when faced with abuse situations to start taking action. With a focus on organizations, A. Ruth Proctor’s domestic violence awareness training helps improve community relationships, reduce liability issues, increase staff retention, and offer powerful help when someone is in crisis. Her new involvement in New Journey Family Services enables her to work closely with the institution to help uplift the community with dignity, leadership, and self-development.

For more information on all new releases, events, free survival tips, and contact details, A. Ruth Proctor encourages individuals to visit her website or the New Journey Family Services Mental Health for further support today.

About A. Ruth Proctor

Ruth Proctor is a nationally renowned entrepreneur, domestic violence speaker, and author of the best-seller; “I SURVIVED; YOU CAN TOO”: a story about her life to date and surviving a series of devastating events, including molestation, domestic violence, and infidelity. With a partnership with New Journey Family Services, guest speaking engagements on the topic of domestic violence awareness and training through the A. Ruth Proctor website, she dedicates her time to spotlighting and uplifting those who may have experienced a difficult time in life and turned it into something great.

To learn more about A. Ruth Proctor and the recent expansions of her business, please visit the website at https://www.aruthproctor.com/.

