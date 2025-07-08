Cartoon Tacos and Animated Unicorns: Krikey AI Animates the World of Canva Apps

San Francisco, CA — Krikey AI Animation was proud to join the design community at Canva Create 2025 in April. As part of the all-new Apps Marketplace Presented by Amazon Web Services, Krikey AI unveiled its new Krikey AI Canva App to showcase how fun and easy it is to create a 3D animated person — including cartoon tacos, animated unicorns, and more — all inside Canva.

For the first time ever, Canva users can animate non-human characters with realistic AI-generated voiceovers in over 30 languages— all seamlessly integrated into the Krikey AI Canva app. During the event, Krikey AI gave live demos showing how to simplify creative workflows using their tools: select a character, choose an animation, add a voiceover — and you’re done. Attendees also explored Krikey AI’s standalone platform, which expands animation and MarTech Marketing for Games possibilities even further for presentations, lesson plans, and digital storytelling.

“We were honored to be recognized by Canva and Amazon Web Services as an industry-leading app bringing AI Animation to the workplace,” said Jhanvi Shriram, CEO and Co-founder of Krikey AI. “Meeting creators in person and seeing their excitement around animating everything from school mascots to marketing characters was a real highlight.”

Whether used inside Canva or through its own platform, Krikey AI empowers creators of all skill levels to engage audiences with 3D animated talking avatars. The team is deeply grateful to the Canva community for their warm welcome and are excited to continue building tools that make creativity faster, smarter, and more joyful.

About Krikey AI

Krikey AI is an industry leader in AI-powered animation technology. With a commitment to making animation accessible to everyone, Krikey AI pushes the boundaries of digital storytelling innovation. The animations can be used for gaming, podcasts, VR, marketing, tutorials, lesson plans, and more. Krikey’s AI tools are available online at www.krikey.ai today and on Canva Apps.

https://thenewsfront.com/cartoon-tacos-and-animated-unicorns-krikey-ai-animates-the-world-of-canva-apps/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.