Connections – A Stirring Novel of Love, Resistance and Survival in Wartime Norway

Anne Karin Elstad’s wartime classic, now available in English for the first time, translated by Iain Robertson

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- About The Book:Set in Norway during the German occupation of World War II, Connections follows Julie, a resilient mother of four, as she navigates the hardships and moral complexities of life under foreign rule. Anne Karin Elstad's moving novel brilliantly illustrates the tensions which can threaten both personal friendships and family life as her characters fight to preserve their identity against a background of fear and oppression. This is a powerful and humane portrayal of a woman’s inner and outer struggles in a nation at war, brought vividly to life for English readers through Iain Robertson’s faithful and lyrical translation.Key Highlights:• A compelling literary portrait of 1940s Norway under Nazi occupation• The central character, Julie, is a nuanced and quietly powerful figure of endurance• Evokes the tensions of everyday life in wartime – food shortages, informers, the unspoken dangers• Originally written by Anne Karin Elstad, one of Norway’s most beloved authors• This English edition brings a Scandinavian classic to new audiences worldwideAbout the Author:Anne Karin Elstad (1938–2012) was a bestselling Norwegian author known for her vivid characterisations and richly textured portrayals of Norwegian life, particularly women’s experiences across generations. Her novels often explore the quiet strength of ordinary people in extraordinary times. Connections is a poignant example of her literary voice at its finest.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.