ONSITE Utility Services becomes Silver Corporate Member of the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE)

DELAVAN, WI, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONSITE Utility Services Capital, a national leader in performance-based Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) solutions, is proud to announce its new status as a Silver Corporate Member of the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE).Having been an individual member of AEE for over a decade, ONSITE’s corporate membership reflects a deep and ongoing commitment to advancing the energy engineering profession and expanding access to sustainable, financially viable infrastructure solutions. This membership also underscores the company’s continued dedication to supporting both young and seasoned professionals across the energy efficiency and environmental management sectors.As part of this engagement, ONSITE plans to attend the 2025 AEE World Conference and Expo taking place in Atlanta September 16–19, where the team will connect with energy leaders, explore emerging technologies, and share insights about how innovative funding models are reshaping the future of energy projects.The ONSITE EaaS platform is already helping companies across the United States, Mexico, and Canada eliminate the CapEx and debt barriers that often stall their clients’ energy and infrastructure improvements, unlocking projects that drive both sustainability and operational efficiency.“We believe in empowering the energy community with not just the tools—but the financial models—that make impactful solutions possible,” said Fritz Kreiss, Founder and CEO at ONSITE. “Our EaaS platform is more than a funding mechanism. It’s a bridge between innovation and implementation, especially for those who hear ‘it’s not in the budget’ far too often.”About ONSITE Utility Services CapitalSince 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service investment platform, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend along with increasing profits for their clients across the US, Canada and Mexico. They can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.To learn more about ONSITE Utility Services and their Energy-as-a-Service offerings, visit www.onsiteutilityservices.com

