Concierge Auctions Announces July Auction Lineup of over US$55 Million in Properties

Swan Manor |1 Swan Place, Nissequogue, Gold Coast, New York 62265 Dodds Road, Bend, Oregon The Corning Glass House | 10288-10289 Whispering Wind Trail, Corning, Finger Lakes Area, New York 3435 Bayshore Blvd Penthouse 2100P, Tampa, Florida Cielo Lodge, Golfito, Puntarenas, Costa Rica

Bidding Will Close Online Throughout July on the Firm’s Online Marketplace 10 July–31 July

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to present its marquee offerings of over US$55 million in properties as part of the firm’s July auction line-up. This historic auction showcases a tailored selection of the world’s finest properties spanning North and South America. Bidding will open online via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace and close live on 10 July, online through 31 July, with all properties offered without reserve—selling to the highest bidders.

Featured properties:

Swan Manor |1 Swan Place, Nissequogue, Gold Coast, New York

Previously Listed at US$20M by The Agency Northshore NY, Broker Kyle Roskot and Michael Smith

Starting Bids Expected Between $4M-$7M

Bidding Opens 22 July

An extraordinary legacy awaits at Swan Manor, a Stanford White-designed masterpiece set on nine secluded acres with breathtaking Long Island Sound panoramas. This ultra-private Gold Coast estate seamlessly blends timeless grandeur with contemporary luxury across 22,000 square feet and fourteen lavish bedrooms featuring intricate custom millwork and heated floors. The resort-style indoor pool pavilion includes a Gunite pool, spa, fitness center, and sauna, while outdoor amenities encompass a professional tennis court, lush botanical gardens, and cascading stone waterfall. A separate three-bedroom guest house, staff quarters, four-car garage, and commercial-grade generator complete this historic mansion perfectly positioned between Manhattan and the Hamptons.

62265 Dodds Road, Bend, Oregon

Listed for US$9.99M by Coldwell Banker Bain, Broker Jen Bowen

Starting Bids Expected Between $3.75M-$5.75M

Bidding Opens 11 July

The crown jewel of Central Oregon awaits at this extraordinary 80-acre compound in Bend, offering unparalleled privacy with stunning Cascade Mountain views across lush pastures. This genuine masterpiece features a 6,321-square-foot main residence with five bedrooms, incorporating Tesla solar, radiant heating, and state-of-the-art automation. Additional structures include a spectacular 10,000-square-foot climate-controlled shop, 2,100-square-foot fitness center, heated pool house with cantina, guest pods on ancient bedrock, and automated greenhouse. Outdoor amenities encompass a heated pool, sand volleyball court, shooting range, stocked pond, and lavender field. Bordered by Bureau of Land Management on two sides with a mile-long gated driveway, this private sanctuary offers ultimate seclusion just 14 miles from downtown Bend.

1464 Virginia Road, San Marino, Los Angeles, California

Listed for US$5.18M by Sotheby's International Realty - Pasadena Brokerage, Broker Jacky An

Starting Bids Expected Between $2.1M-$3.4M

Bidding Opens 17 July

Distinguished Monterey Colonial elegance awaits in one of San Marino's most prestigious neighborhoods, positioned gracefully across from beloved Lacy Park. This meticulously crafted 4,160-square-foot estate on half an acre features thoughtful renovations blending original character with contemporary luxury. The main level presents formal living spaces including entry foyer, living and family rooms, gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry, and private home office. Four spacious bedrooms upstairs include a primary suite with sitting room and in-law suite with separate entrance. The landscaped grounds feature a European-style courtyard with outdoor fireplace, swimming pool with spa, and mature trees creating natural privacy for sophisticated entertaining.

The Corning Glass House | 10288-10289 Whispering Wind Trail, Corning, Finger Lakes Area, New York

Listed for US$3.75M by Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty, Broker Luanne Palme

Starting Bids Expected Between $750K-$1.75M

Bidding Opens 18 July

An architectural masterpiece awaits at this extraordinary Glass House and Tennis House compound designed by renowned architect George Hascup, spanning over four acres in prestigious Corning with nearly 16,000 square feet of combined living spaces. The main Glass House delivers seamless indoor-outdoor living with panoramic views, featuring formal living spaces, two family rooms, two offices, and a chef's kitchen with sophisticated lighting systems. The impressive Tennis House offers a full-size indoor court, workout gallery, and contemporary guest quarters with full amenities. Set on a private 4.29-acre estate, this unique compound provides unmatched recreational luxury minutes from the Corning Museum of Glass and Finger Lakes wine country.

Additional offerings:

Cielo Lodge, Golfito, Puntarenas, Costa Rica

Listed for US$4.79M by Newmark, Broker Luis Ramirez and Pedro Sanchez

Starting Bids Expected Between $1M–$1.75M

Bidding Opens 10 July

An extraordinary sanctuary awaits at Cielo Lodge, a 114-hectare private reserve overlooking the pristine Golfo Dulce and Osa Peninsula. This boutique hotel converts to a private villa, featuring a main lodge with dining for 24 guests and bar overlooking a salt-water infinity pool with ocean vistas. Six luxurious bungalows offer privacy, while two private waterfalls and forest trails showcase wildlife including scarlet macaws, toucans, and sloths. Featured on Condé Nast's best hotels list, this turnkey property sits 25 minutes from Golfito Regional Airport.

3435 Bayshore Blvd Penthouse 2100P, Tampa, Florida

Listed for US$4.7M by The Toni Everett Company, Broker Toni Everett

Starting Bids Expected $2M+

Bidding Opens 17 July

Extraordinary sophistication unfolds from the 21st floor of this meticulously renovated Bayshore Boulevard South Penthouse, completed in 2019. This 5,268-square-foot sanctuary showcases dramatic 360-degree Tampa Bay panoramas through walls of glass, featuring two kitchens with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a primary suite with steam shower, and multiple entertainment spaces. The Elan home automation system controls climate and lighting, while building amenities include 24/7 security, fitness center, and pool.

84587 & 84525 Walker Lane, Joseph, Northeast Oregon

Listed for US$6.5M by Texas Ranch Sales, LLC, Broker Sheldon E Grothaus

Starting Bids Expected Between $2M–$3.5M

Bidding Opens 23 July

Featured on Taylor Sheridan's "The Last Cowboy," this extraordinary 34.66-acre equestrian estate commands breathtaking Wallowa Mountain views with world-class facilities including a regulation-size covered arena and twenty-stall barn. The custom timber-accented ranch home features stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and wraparound porch, while expansive pastures and year-round creek support sustainable living. Located minutes from downtown Joseph and Eagle Cap Wilderness access, this remarkable legacy opportunity presents elevated country living in Eastern Oregon's rugged beauty.

5727 Riegels Point Road, Siesta Key, Sarasota, Florida

Listed for US$5.59M by Premier Sotheby's International Realty, Broker Joel Schemmel

Starting Bids Expected Between $2M–$3.5M

Bidding Opens 23 July

A casually luxurious waterfront sanctuary within Siesta Key's exclusive Riegels Landing enclave. This extraordinary 3,616-square-foot property commands 357 feet of deep-water shoreline with direct Intracoastal access, featuring dual 10,000-pound boat lifts and yacht accommodations. The seamlessly designed interior showcases Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, custom millwork, and smart home automation, flowing through floor-to-ceiling sliders to Shellstone patios with saltwater pool and spa. This turnkey coastal retreat offers seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle steps from world-renowned Siesta Key Beach.

Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.

Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.