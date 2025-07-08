BluLogix Releases Whitepaper to Help Public Sector IT Shared Services Organizations Modernize Cost Recovery Chargeback

BluLogix, Your Monetization Platform, Your Way

New whitepaper helps public sector IT teams automate chargeback, reduce disputes, and meet compliance with modern cost recovery models.

Departments need to understand what they’re paying for and why. BluLogix gives Shared Services the tools to deliver that clarity while reducing manual workloads and improving compliance.” — Youssef Yaghmour, CEO of BluLogix.

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New guide empowers government agencies to automate internal billing, enhance compliance, and promote transparency in IT service delivery.

BluLogix, a leading provider of enterprise billing and monetization solutions, today released its new whitepaper, “Selecting the Optimal Cost Recovery Chargeback Solution for Public Sector Organizations.” This step-by-step guide supports IT Shared Services Organizations in state, local, and education agencies seeking to transform outdated billing practices with automated, compliant, and transparent cost recovery models.

As public sector entities increasingly centralize IT services, the challenge of fairly allocating costs across departments becomes more urgent. Traditional IT financial management (ITFM) tools and spreadsheet-based approaches fall short in managing the complexity, compliance requirements, and transparency demands of today’s government environments.

BluLogix’s whitepaper introduces cost recovery chargeback as the answer—automating usage-based billing, streamlining financial reconciliation, and aligning with GAAP and GASB standards. The guide delivers actionable steps for Shared Services leaders to assess their current model, test modern solutions, and deploy a platform that reduces friction and improves trust across agencies.

The whitepaper provides:

- A direct comparison between ITFM and cost recovery chargeback

- Evaluation criteria tailored to public sector needs

- A Proof of Concept (PoC) framework to minimize risk and validate ROI

- Real-world examples of Shared Services success stories

Why It Matters Now

GAAP/GASB compliance, cross-departmental transparency, and audit readiness have never been more important. BluLogix’s BluIQ™ Cost Recovery Chargeback platform addresses these needs directly—automating internal billing for services like cloud, security, desktop, voice, and more.

With support for multi-entity hierarchies, usage metering, role-based access, and integration into ERP and procurement systems, BluIQ gives Shared Services teams full control and flexibility, without sacrificing compliance.

Real-World Impact

Public sector clients using BluIQ have reported:

- 40% reduction in billing cycle time

- 60% fewer internal billing disputes

- Streamlined audits with ledger-based reporting

- Improved department satisfaction and collaboration

Download the Whitepaper

The whitepaper is available now as a free resource for public sector CIOs, CFOs, IT finance managers, and procurement leaders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.