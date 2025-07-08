Trademo Intel Now Offers Due Diligence Reports for Risk Assessment, Ownership Details & Financial Insights

Trademo Launches New Due Diligence Reports Feature, Now Live on Trademo Intel

The launch of Due Diligence Reports furthers our mission to bring trust and transparency to global trade, empowering faster, safer decisions at scale.” — Devesh Khandelwal, Chief Product Officer, Trademo

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trademo, a global leader in supply chain intelligence and compliance solutions, is excited to launch Due Diligence Reports within its Trademo Intel platform. A powerful new feature that enables businesses to conduct in-depth assessments of their global partners and prospects across 190+ countries.From verifying compliance exposure to evaluating financial health, companies can now access all critical due diligence data, sanctions, ownership, financials, creditworthiness, and legal risk, in a single click, all inside the Trademo Intel platform.What The Report Covers:Trademo’s Due Diligence Reports delivers a complete snapshot of an entity, making it easier for finance teams, supplier and vendor managers, logistics providers, NVOCCs, and VOCCs to assess risk with confidence.1. Shareholder & Key Personnel Insights: Identify major shareholders and key decision-makers, including promoters, directors, and committee members with detailed roles and ownership breakdowns.2. Financial & Credit Analysis: Access audited financials like balance sheets, P&L statements, financial ratios, receivables, and banking ties, to evaluate liquidity, profitability, and credit risk.3. Legal & Compliance Checks: Identify active or past litigations, and insolvency records, and verify if the entity or its owners appear on global sanctions and regulatory watchlists.4. Certifications & Ratings: Verify credibility through global certifications, licenses, and external ratings.5. Ownership & Management Structure: Map the complete corporate hierarchy, including subsidiaries, affiliates, and ultimate owners.Why This Matters:Whether you're onboarding a new supplier, extending credit to a customer, or evaluating a third-party vendor, understanding who you’re doing business with has never been more critical.In today’s high-risk global environment rife with shell companies, financial crime, and evolving sanctions regimes, Trademo’s Due Diligence Reports allow teams to:1. Reduce time spent on manual checks and third-party tools2. Detect hidden ownership links to high-risk entities3. Minimize exposure to non-compliant or financially unstable partners4. Strengthen internal controls for audits, regulations, and credit decisionsAvailable Now:Enterprises looking to leverage Trademo’s new Due Diligence Reports can contact our team Get in Touch Trademo Intel is a global trade intelligence platform powered by insights from over 3 billion shipments, helping businesses uncover market trends and gain competitive insights.To learn more about Trademo’s supply chain intelligence solution, visit Trademo Intel. About Trademo:Trademo is transforming global trade and supply chains through AI-powered intelligence and compliance solutions. Our platform brings visibility into complex international trade networks, helping businesses mitigate risk, enhance efficiency, and make smarter, data-driven decisions. With deep expertise in trade compliance, sanctions, and global supply chains, Trademo empowers organizations to navigate regulatory challenges with confidence.At the core of our technology is TrademoKG, an AI-driven knowledge graph built from diverse global data sources, including customs declarations, vessel movements, sanctions lists, financials, and more. Our suite of solutions includes Trademo Intel, Sanctions Screener, Global Trade Compliance, Trademo Map, and TradeScreen, which leverages this intelligence to deliver actionable insights, detect hidden risks, and enable proactive compliance across 190+ countries.For more information about Trademo and its solutions, please visit Trademo's website

