Trademo Launches AI-Powered HS Classifier to Eliminate Costly Compliance Errors

Getting HS classification right is more critical and complex than ever. We’re removing guesswork and bringing clarity, speed, and scale to what global trade teams rely on daily.” — Shalabh Singhal, Founder & CEO of Trademo.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trademo , a global trade intelligence and compliance SaaS provider, today announced the launch of its AI-Powered HS Classifier , now available at no cost for a limited time. Designed to tackle one of the most persistent and critical challenges in global trade related to compliance and HS code classification, this breakthrough platform is set to transform how companies manage cross-border compliance.Inaccurate classification isn’t just a clerical error. It results in shipment delays, hefty penalties, regulatory audits, and ongoing compliance risks. Yet many businesses still rely on spreadsheets, outdated tools, or manual guesswork. Even existing digital solutions often act like a black box, offering little clarity or audit-readiness.Trademo’s new platform changes that. It combines accuracy, explainability, and real-time global tariff regulatory data into a single, seamless workflow, accessible platform.The system uses advanced AI trained on global customs data, paired with real-time tariff schedules, customs rulings, and classification rules from over 140 countries. More than just predicting an HS code, it provides a detailed justification summary with references to WCO rulings, customs notes, and regulatory updates, making every classification transparent, audit-ready, and defensible.Built for global trade and compliance teams, the platform requires no setup or training and is instantly usable by professionals in customs, logistics, and supply chain operations.Free Trial Available for a Limited TimeThe AI-powered HS Classification Platform is now live on Trademo’s platform and available to users worldwide. This release marks a major leap forward in helping trade professionals operate with more confidence, precision, and control.About TrademoTrademo Technologies Inc is a global trade AI company that provides multiple stakeholders in global trade with unparalleled visibility, compliance, and risk management solutions. Trademo's proprietary global supply chain knowledge graph(TrademoKG) is powered by open-source intelligence from thousands of authoritative data sources and billions of data points. These data points include customs declarations, shipping data, satellite Data, AIS Data, vessel data, web footprints, global tariffs & duties, FTAs, import/export controls, export licenses, key personnel & ownership, company financials, and company legal information.Trademo serves importers, exporters, logistics providers, trade finance banks, insurance companies, insurance brokers, and regulatory bodies. Trademo helps in the digitization of trade processes, financial crime prevention, compliance with global trade regulations, global supply chain visibility, multi-tier supply chain mapping, and border security solutions.

