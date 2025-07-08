Swaggy Wolfdog’s Owner Files Civil Rights Lawsuit Following Viral Arrest in Ventura County

DJ Swagrman is detained by police during at private parking lot during a peaceful appearance in Ventura County

DJ Swagrman files lawsuit citing unlawful detention after a viral arrest involving his husky Swaggy Wolfdog in Ventura County, California.

This lawsuit is about protecting my rights and setting the record straight about what really happened that day.” — DJ Swagrman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DJ Swagrman, a content creator known for viral videos featuring his husky, Swaggy Wolfdog, has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ventura County related to an April 5, 2025, incident involving local law enforcement. The case, No. 2025008867, was filed in Ventura County Superior Court on May 22, 2025, and relates to a charge under Penal Code 148(a)(1).

On the day of the incident, Swagrman was participating in a public appearance when he was approached by law enforcement while operating a child-sized Tesla Cybertruck in a private parking lot. Officers requested identification, and Swagrman was handcuffed and temporarily separated from his dog. He did not have his driver’s license on hand but cooperated with officers and was released with citations.

According to legal filings, several weeks later, the Ventura County District Attorney escalated those citations to criminal charges, including:

1. Operating a vehicle without current registration (Vehicle Code 4000(a)(1)) – Infraction

2. Failure to present a driver’s license on demand (VC 12951(b)) – Misdemeanor

3. Resisting or delaying a peace officer (Penal Code 148(a)(1)) – Misdemeanor

Swagrman appeared in court on June 30, 2025. His attorney, Christian Contreras, has filed a civil lawsuit alleging unlawful detention and constitutional rights violations. The suit seeks dismissal of all charges, damages, and record clearance.

The arrest video has received over 20 million views and has led to significant media attention, including coverage by FOX LA News. Supporters have expressed concern regarding the treatment of public figures and performers in peaceful settings.

About Swaggy Wolfdog

Swaggy Wolfdog is a widely recognized husky with more than 10 million followers across social media. Together with DJ Swagrman, the duo produces uplifting content focused on cultural positivity. Their videos have garnered over 400 million views globally, including a viral photo with Taylor Swift at Coachella.

Press Contacts:

Christian Contreras, Attorney – (323) 435-8000

📧 cc@contreras-law.com (for legal/media inquiries)

Ashlie Powell, Publicist – 📧 Ashlie@viralible.com

Swagrman and/or his attorney are available for interviews.

Legal Disclaimer:

