CloudIBN: Setting the New Standard for VAPT Services in India

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As India fast-tracks its digital transformation journey, the demand for robust cybersecurity has never been greater. In response, CloudIBN is proud to offer VAPT Services that go beyond basic assessments—bringing world-class protection, compliance support, and business resilience to Indian companies of all sizes.From emerging fintech players to government agencies and e-commerce platforms, CloudIBN is empowering India to secure its digital future with precision-driven Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VA&PT) capabilities.India’s Growing Need for Strategic CybersecurityIndia’s position as a global technology hub makes it a prime target for increasingly complex cyber threats. With the rise of cloud computing, AI adoption, and digital-first customer experiences, vulnerabilities are becoming more sophisticated and harder to detect.This is where CloudIBN steps in—with VA & PT Services that:1. Uncover security gaps across networks, applications, APIs, and cloud infrastructure2. Simulate real-world cyberattacks in a safe environment3. Deliver detailed, risk-prioritized reports and action plans4. Support compliance with national and international regulationsProtect your future today—book your CloudIBN VAPT consultation now: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ A Global Approach for Local Security ChallengesWhile India has specific regulatory needs (RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, CERT-In), its digital ecosystem is global in nature. CloudIBN brings together international best practices and localized knowledge to provide comprehensive cybersecurity coverage.What sets our VAPT Services apart:1. Blended testing methodologies using both automated and manual testing2. Sector-specific risk identification aligned with business models3. Remediation assistance beyond the testing phase4. Audit-ready deliverables that satisfy regulators and leadership teams alikeCloudIBN’s Four-Step VAPT FrameworkCloudIBN’s VA & PT Services are executed through a proven four-stage framework designed for impact, clarity, and speed.1. Scoping & Asset DiscoveryWe begin by identifying and cataloging critical digital assets—web apps, internal infrastructure, cloud workloads, mobile apps, and APIs.2. Automated Vulnerability ScanningUsing enterprise-grade tools, we uncover known vulnerabilities including outdated software, weak encryption, and open ports.3. Manual Penetration TestingCertified ethical hackers simulate attacks targeting business logic flaws, privilege escalation, and data leaks.4. Reporting & Remediation SupportOur reports include:-A technical deep dive for IT teams-Executive summaries for CXOs-Compliance-ready VAPT AUDIT Services documentation-We don’t just report—we help you fix it.Why Choose CloudIBN for VA&PT?With 20+ years of experience in IT and cybersecurity, CloudIBN has earned its reputation as one of India’s most trusted names in digital defense.Here’s why India chooses us:1. 1000+ VAPT projects completed2. India-based certified security professionals (CEH, OSCP, CISA, CISSP)3. Multi-industry expertise with regulatory focus4. Transparent pricing, full-service delivery5. Global quality with local supportWe don’t just test. We partner. We empower.India’s digital rise is unstoppable—but without strong cybersecurity, growth is fragile. CloudIBN empowers Indian businesses with globally benchmarked VAPT Audit Services that don’t just reveal threats—they eliminate them and prevent recurrence. With industry-leading expertise, regulatory alignment, and a proactive approach, CloudIBN is not just a vendor—it’s your cybersecurity partner.Related Services - Cybersecurity Services - https://www.cloudibn.com/cybersecurity-services/ About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specialises in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

