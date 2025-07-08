Join Leading Indian Companies Choosing CloudIBN for VA&PT

CloudIBN - VAPT Services

CloudIBN’s trusted VA&PT services help Indian businesses detect vulnerabilities, meet compliance, and strengthen cybersecurity.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudIBN is proud to announce that a growing number of India’s most innovative and security-conscious organizations are choosing its expert-led VAPT Services to strengthen their cybersecurity frameworks. From fintech startups to healthcare leaders and government platforms, CloudIBN is becoming the preferred VA&PT partner across industries looking to identify vulnerabilities, secure digital assets, and achieve long-term compliance.Why Leading Indian Companies Are Turning to CloudIBNIn an era of cyber warfare, ransomware attacks, and data breaches, Indian companies understand that cybersecurity is business-critical. Regulatory requirements are becoming more stringent. Customers are demanding more transparency. Investors are assessing risk maturity before funding.CloudIBN’s Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VA&PT) services have emerged as a trusted solution, helping organizations not only detect and patch weaknesses, but also improve business resilience, audit-readiness, and investor confidence.Join the growing league of secure Indian businesses—book your VA&PT with CloudIBN today: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ The CloudIBN VAPT DifferenceCloudIBN offers more than just a one-time assessment. We deliver an end-to-end VA&PT lifecycle that enables our clients to maintain an evolving security posture:1. Scoping & Risk ProfilingWe start by identifying all digital assets and aligning test objectives with business priorities and compliance frameworks (RBI, IRDAI, SEBI, etc.).2. Hybrid Testing ApproachOur VAPT Services blend automated tools with deep manual penetration testing—simulating real-world cyberattacks that uncover hidden vulnerabilities.3. Compliance-Ready ReportsWhether you're preparing for ISO 27001, PCI DSS, GDPR, or CERT-In audits, our reporting format is tailored for both IT teams and auditors.4. Remediation & RetestingWe don't just leave you with a list of problems—we help you solve them. Our remediation support ensures quick patching and validation through retesting.Why the Best Choose CloudIBNHere’s why top-performing companies select CloudIBN as their cybersecurity partner:1. 26+ years of experience in IT and cybersecurity2. Certified professionals – OSCP, CEH, CISSP, CISA3. Pan-India presence and sector-specific knowledge4. Toolkits mapped to global standards – OWASP, NIST, SANS, ISO5. Proven track record – 1000+ VAPT assessments completedWe don’t just assess—we partner. We don’t just report—we remediate. That’s why India’s top companies choose us.Looking for a long-term cybersecurity partner? Connect with CloudIBN’s VAPT experts today: https://www.cloudibn.com/lp/pr-vapt-services-in-india/ A Closer Look at the Business Benefits of VAPTA VA&PT assessment doesn’t just check compliance—it creates business value:1. Identifies attack surfaces before hackers do2. Reduces chances of ransomware and phishing attacks3. Ensures product and app security before go-live4. Strengthens position during funding, M&A, and audits5. Enhances brand trust and investor confidenceFor Indian companies planning to scale, enter new markets, or adopt cloud infrastructure—CloudIBN’s VAPT Services are a mission-critical asset.India’s digital revolution is underway, and the companies leading it are choosing CloudIBN for their cybersecurity needs. Our VAPT Audit Services have become a benchmark for security maturity, risk readiness, and compliance excellence. From fintech unicorns and public sector giants to fast-scaling startups, businesses across India are trusting CloudIBN to help them stay secure, compliant, and competitive. Now it’s your turn.Related Services - Cybersecurity Services - https://www.cloudibn.com/cybersecurity-services/ About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specialises in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.