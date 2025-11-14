DevSecOps Consulting Services Fuel Cybersecurity and Business Growth in the US

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DevSecOps consulting solutions market in the USA is experiencing rapid growth as organizations prioritize integrating security throughout their software development and operational processes. Businesses are turning to DevSecOps consulting services to safeguard sensitive information, maintain regulatory compliance, minimize vulnerabilities, and accelerate development timelines. Many companies lack the internal expertise to deploy secure CI/CD pipelines and automated security measures effectively, making DevSecOps consulting services essential for strategy, guidance, and training. With the rise of cloud adoption, digital transformation, and complex software architectures, DevSecOps consulting solutions have become a critical enabler for businesses across industries.By leveraging these DevSecOps consulting services, organizations can proactively address evolving cyber threats through continuous risk assessment and remediation. Consultants facilitate seamless collaboration among development, security, and operations teams, ensuring security is embedded rather than treated as a barrier. This approach reduces costly post-release vulnerabilities, builds customer trust, and strengthens operational resilience. In an era of sophisticated cyber-attacks and stricter compliance requirements, DevSecOps consulting solutions are now a vital component of maintaining both security and agility.Strengthening security and streamline development with DevSecOpsBook a free consultation: https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cloud/ Persistent Obstacles in DevSecOps AdoptionDespite growing investments in DevSecOps consulting services, many organizations struggle to achieve fully secure and efficient software delivery. These hurdles often create delays, increase regulatory exposure, and frustrate development teams, emphasizing the need for expert guidance.• Security tools remain fragmented, causing gaps and inefficiencies.• Compliance workflows are largely manual, delaying releases and raising audit risks.• Security checkpoints are seen as barriers, leading to uneven adoption among developers.• Teams frequently lack the technical skills to integrate DevSecOps into CI/CD pipelines.• Incorporating IaC scanning and static security testing is often cumbersome.• Vulnerabilities take too long to address, creating operational and reputational risks.Key Services Offered by the IBN Tech DevSecOps Platform:IBN Tech provides an end-to-end DevSecOps consulting solutions portfolio that integrates security into development workflows, resolving common challenges faced by organizations:✅ DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: Performs a maturity scan to uncover tooling, culture, and pipeline gaps, offering a structured roadmap for both short-term and long-term improvements.✅ Secure CI/CD Integration: Embeds SAST, SCA, and DAST tools in CI/CD pipelines (including SonarQube, Fortify, Snyk), automating security scans and enforcing compliance across releases.✅ Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: Secures AWS and Azure cloud environments through "policy as code," eliminating misconfigurations and ensuring consistent, secure operations.✅ Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Enables developers with secure coding standards, hands-on training, and triage workflows that deliver actionable vulnerability insights.✅ Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Facilitates automated evidence collection for SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other regulatory frameworks, reducing audit burden.Client Success: Secure Development, Faster DeliveryDevSecOps consulting services empower organizations to deliver software faster while maintaining strong security at every development stage.• A top e-commerce company transformed its CI/CD workflow by incorporating automated vulnerability testing, continuous monitoring, and compliance enforcement into its pipeline.• The company reduced high-risk vulnerabilities by 40% during initial development phases, accelerated release cycles by 30%, and allowed teams to innovate without security compromises.Securing the Next Generation of SoftwareAs digital transformation accelerates, integrating comprehensive security processes has become essential for delivering software that is both agile and compliant. According to MRFR, the DevSecOps market grew to $6.59 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach $23.5 billion by 2032, highlighting the urgent need for robust security and compliance strategies. By embedding automated security, continuous compliance, and developer enablement throughout the software lifecycle, organizations can detect and neutralize threats early, reduce operational risks, and sustain faster innovation. IBN Technologies’ DevSecOps consulting services empower companies to meet current regulatory demands while adapting to emerging technologies and increasingly complex software environments.Future-ready enterprises recognize that secure software delivery is a competitive differentiator. IBN Technologies’ DevSecOps consulting solutions help bridge development, security, and operations teams, streamline risk management, and maintain compliance without slowing progress. As cyber threats evolve and digital initiatives expand, a proactive DevSecOps consulting services strategy ensures resilience, agility, and trust while capitalizing on opportunities in a rapidly expanding market.Related Services-1. Cloud Consulting and Migration Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-consulting-and-migration-services/ 2. BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

