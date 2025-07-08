World-Renowned Sports Media Figure Andrew Whitelaw Joins M2MMA as Head of Media

Andrew Whitelaw joins M2MMA as Head of Media.

M2MMA is proud to announce the appointment of Andrew Whitelaw as Head of Media, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s rapid global rise. A globally recognized voice in sports journalism, Whitelaw brings over 15 years of elite media experience across FIFA, Fox Sports Asia, ESPN, and the South China Morning Post.

Andrew has interviewed global icons such as Conor McGregor, Dana White, Francis Ngannou, and Caroline Wozniacki, and built a reputation for insightful storytelling and high-impact content creation across MMA, soccer, boxing, and other sports.

M2MMA Chairman and CEO Jeff Robinson shared why the organization made Whitelaw a priority:

"Andrew is a top-tier talent in the world of sports media. His ability to elevate a brand through authentic, compelling content is unmatched. He understands athletes, understands fans, and has the global experience to help us scale M2MMA to new heights. We knew we had to get him on board, and we’re thrilled he’s now part of our team."

With a proven track record in shaping narratives and driving engagement, Whitelaw’s role will see him lead M2MMA’s media strategy, oversee multi-platform content, and further grow the organization’s footprint through powerful athlete-driven storytelling.

Speaking on the opportunity, Whitelaw said:

"M2MMA is working on something truly groundbreaking, and I wanted to be part of it. I’ve spent over 15 years in sports media, from producing at FIFA World Cups to interviewing UFC legends in Las Vegas. What excites me about M2MMA is the boldness of the vision. This is an organization committed not just to putting on fights, but also to improving the lives of athletes and creating deeper, more enriching connections with fans. That’s the kind of mission I believe in, and I can’t wait to help bring it to life."

Having experienced M2MMA shows firsthand, Whitelaw was drawn to the unique atmosphere, innovation-first approach, and commitment to long-term athlete development. He previously commentated on both M2MMA 1 and M2MMA 2, playing an early role in shaping the organization’s on-air identity. His return to a leadership role reflects a shared vision and belief in M2MMA’s mission to transform the combat sports landscape.

About M2MMA: M2MMA is redefining combat sports by uniting real-time analytics, blockchain architecture, and elite athlete care into a single intelligent platform. Artificial intelligence converts live fight data into predictive safety systems and performance optimization tools, while blockchain ensures transparency, trust, and on-chain verification across all operations. With a leadership team deeply rooted in data science, systems design, and decentralized technologies, M2MMA is building a future where combat sports are safer, smarter, and more accountable while maintaining a connection to the traditions that have shaped the sport.



The company is publicly traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB) of NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "RLAB."

RLAB, operating as M2MMA, is majority-owned by M2Bio Sciences, a publicly traded company listed on the Over-the-Counter market under the symbol MRES. Both RLAB and MRES are nearing completion of their Form 10 filings, with submissions expected shortly. The planned uplisting will enhance regulatory visibility and significantly increase investor awareness across both entities.



Safe Harbour Statement - Besides historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team concerning the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, inability to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, and adverse developments concerning litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility for updating any forward-looking statements.

