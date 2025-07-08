GFAL Unveils Exclusive 'Proof of Luxe' Luxury Crypto Jewelry Collection Launching July 8

Proof of Luxe: Triad Drop $GFAL Ring Proof of Luxe: Triad Drop $ETH Ring Proof of Luxe: Triad Drop $BTC Ring

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GFAL (Games for a Living), a leading innovator in web3 video games, announces the launch of its groundbreaking limited-edition luxury jewelry collection, " Proof of Luxe " scheduled to drop on July 8, 2025. The collection showcases meticulously handcrafted rings inspired by the iconic cryptocurrencies $GFAL, Ethereum ($ETH), and Bitcoin ($BTC), bridging blockchain heritage and timeless luxury.The Proof of Luxe collection is strictly limited to 66 pieces:- 14 $GFAL Rings ($50–$7,500)- 22 $ETH Rings ($100–$15,000)- 30 $BTC Rings ($200–$30,000)Each piece is individually numbered, crafted in collaboration with Emmy-nominated art director Javier León, and symbolizes the fusion of digital innovation with high-end craftsmanship. This marks the first time GFAL introduces a digital asset created independently from a game but offering exclusive in-game benefits within the GFAL ecosystem, enhancing the collector’s experience beyond mere ownership."With Proof of Luxe, we're not only celebrating blockchain technology but redefining luxury by connecting digital culture with exclusive physical artistry," said Javier León, Art Director. "Each ring embodies craftmanship and technology, providing our collectors with something genuinely unique."In conjunction with the collection, GFAL announces an exclusive influencer referral initiative to amplify engagement, offering participants significant commission opportunities. See more at: https://gfal.market/influencer-program Campaign Highlights Include:"Ring-of-Fame" Contest starting July 9: Engaging social media competition with prizes up to 15,000 GFAL tokens.An exclusive raffle: Holders of all three ring designs (GFAL, ETH, BTC) entered to win a unique Javier León Signature Piece. Winners will be announced July 11."Proof of Luxe pushes boundaries at the intersection of luxury and blockchain" stated Manel Sort, CEO of GFAL. "These exclusive digital collectibles represent a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own blockchain history. Also, if demand exceeds expectations, a select few will have the opportunity to purchase rare physical editions of these extraordinary digital pieces."Availability: The collection will be available exclusively online starting July 8 at 12:00 UTC at https://gfal.market/store/proof-of-luxe . No future reproductions, you have to be fast to secure your piece of blockchain history.About GFALGFAL is a video game development and publishing startup redefining the gaming landscape by blending luxury with video games. Founded by industry leaders Manel Sort, former First Vice President at Activision Blizzard King; Trip Hawkins, founder and former CEO of both Electronic Arts and Digital Chocolate; Emmy Award Nominee Javier León as Art Director; Christian Gascons; and Marc Tormo, both with backgrounds at Blizzard Entertainment., GFAL is pioneering new frontiers where AI, Web3, and high-luxury aesthetics converge to create innovative, engaging, and immersive gaming experiences. From introducing the concept of luxury into gaming to worlds that captivate across generations, GFAL is committed to shaping the future of play, where creativity, exclusivity, and limitless fun meet.Media ContactFor interviews, additional information, or review copies, please contact:Email: press@gfal.comWebsite: gfal.com

