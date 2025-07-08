Recycled PET Prices 2025 - Price Trend, Historical Data & Forecast Insights | IMARC Group

Recycled PET Price Graph 2025

Track Recycled PET Prices with historical data, real-time price index, charts & future forecasts. Get expert analysis and price insights for 2025–2026.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Price of Recycled PET in North America – Q2 2025 BreakdownRecycled PET Price in United States:In Q2 2025, Recycled PET Prices in the United States averaged around US$ 1238/MT, reflecting steady demand from packaging and textile industries. Despite global plastic recovery challenges, the U.S. market remained relatively stable. According to Recycled PET Historical Price Data, the country’s prices have seen moderate fluctuations over recent quarters due to recycling efficiency improvements and domestic consumption strength.Get the Real-Time Prices Analysis: https://www.imarcgroup.com/recycled-pet-pricing-report/requestsample Note: The analysis can be tailored to align with the customer's specific needs.Recycled PET Prices in APAC – Q2 2025 BreakdownRecycled PET Prices in China:China reported Recycled PET Prices of US$ 785/MT in Q2 2025, making it one of the lowest globally. Strong local recycling infrastructure and competitive production costs continue to support affordable pricing. As per Recycled PET Historical Price Data, China consistently offers economical prices, driven by high-volume processing and export-oriented supply chains catering to global PET-based product manufacturers.Regional Analysis: The price analysis can be extended to provide detailed recycled PET price information for the following list of countries.China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Hongkong, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand, among other Asian countries.Recycled PET Prices in Europe – Q2 2025 BreakdownRecycled PET Prices in Germany:Germany recorded high Recycled PET Prices at US$ 1342/MT in Q2 2025, largely due to strict environmental regulations and costly labour. Advanced recycling technologies add value but also increase operational expenses. Based on Recycled PET Historical Price Data, Germany's prices remain among the highest globally, reflecting its commitment to circular economy goals and premium-grade material standards.Regional Analysis: The price analysis can be expanded to include detailed recycled PET price data for a wide range of European countries:such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, the Czech Republic, Portugal, and Greece, along with other European nations.Recycled PET Prices in APAC – Q2 2025 BreakdownRecycled PET Prices in India:Recycled PET Prices in India averaged US$ 803/MT during Q2 2025, positioning the country as a cost-effective hub in the global market. Strong demand from fibre and packaging sectors supported stable prices. According to Recycled PET Historical Price Data, India has maintained low-to-moderate pricing, driven by abundant post-consumer PET waste availability and improving recycling capacity.Regional Analysis: The price analysis can be extended to provide detailed recycled PET price information for the following list of countries.China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Hongkong, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand, among other Asian countries.Recycled PET Prices in Latin America – Q2 2025 BreakdownRecycled PET Prices in Brazil:In Brazil, Recycled PET Prices reached US$ 1115/MT in Q2 2025, influenced by growing demand from the beverage and textile industries. The market also felt pressure from rising logistics and energy costs. Based on Recycled PET Historical Price Data, Brazil has seen gradual price increases over the past year as the country boosts its domestic recycling capabilities to reduce imports.Regional Analysis: The price analysis can be extended to provide detailed recycled PET price information for the following list of countries.Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru, among other Latin American countries.Quarterly Comparison of Recycled PET Prices (Q1 vs Q2 2025)Between Q1 and Q2 2025, Recycled PET Prices increased in the USA and Germany, while China recorded a slight decline. The USA and Germany saw modest percentage growth, reflecting stronger demand and processing costs, whereas China's dip suggests improved supply or reduced domestic consumption during the quarter.Key Factors Affecting Recycled PET (RPET) Price Trend, Index, and Forecast in 2025Recycled PET prices in 2025 are shaped by several critical factors:• Supply and Demand: Strong demand from sustainable packaging, textiles, and beverage sectors supports prices, especially where collection rates are limited. However, oversupply or weak downstream demand can cause price dips.•Virgin PET Competition: Virgin PET prices, linked to oil costs, heavily influence rPET pricing. Cheaper virgin PET pressures rPET prices down, while higher virgin PET prices boost rPET demand.• Feedstock Quality & Collection: High-quality, well-sorted PET feedstock commands premiums. Efficient collection systems stabilize supply and prices, poor collection leads to volatility.• Regulations & Sustainability: Government mandates on recycled content and corporate sustainability goals drive demand and price support, particularly in Europe and North America.• Operational Costs: Energy, labor, and recycling technology expenses affect regional price differences.• Market Sentiment & Seasonality: Inventory cycles, post-holiday slowdowns, and seasonal demand shifts cause short-term price fluctuations.• Regional Variations: Prices vary globally—e.g., around $1,213/MT in the USA, $1,307/MT in Germany, and $822/MT in China—reflecting local supply-demand and policy environments.Recycled PET Pricing Forecast for 2025:Recycled PET prices are expected to remain moderately volatile but generally firm, supported by ongoing sustainability trends, regulatory requirements, and growing demand in packaging and textiles. Regional price gaps will persist, shaped by collection efficiency, feedstock quality, and local market dynamics.Speak To An Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=23208&flag=C Key Coverage:• Market Analysis• Market Breakup by Region• Demand Supply Analysis by Type• Demand Supply Analysis by Application• Demand Supply Analysis of Raw Materials• Price Analysiso Spot Prices by Major Portso Price Breakupo Price Trends by Regiono Factors influencing the Price Trends• Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities• Competitive Landscape• Recent Developments• Global Event AnalysisRelated Reports:About Us:IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that provides a comprehensive suite of services to support market entry and expansion efforts. The company offers detailed market assessments, feasibility studies, regulatory approvals and licensing support, and pricing analysis, including spot pricing and regional price trends. Its expertise spans demand-supply analysis alongside regional insights covering Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. IMARC also specializes in competitive landscape evaluations, profiling key market players, and conducting research into market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. IMARC’s data-driven approach helps businesses navigate complex markets with precision and confidence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.