Gemone Diamonds Launches Exclusive 30% Off On International Friendship Day

Enjoy exclusive savings on ethically crafted diamond jewelry, plus tree planting with every purchase.

Family is given But Friendship is chosen. Beyond blood, beyond belief —It’s the love we pick for ourselves.”
— Ashish Sukhadiya

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gemone Diamonds announces its Friendship Day Sale, running from July 1st through August 3rd, 2025, offering a flat 30% discount on a limited collection of handcrafted jewelry. This seasonal offering celebrates the spirit of genuine connection—a tribute to the friendships that shape our lives and the people who stay constant through time.

Curated Collection Highlights
- Minimalist Lab Diamond Rings – Understated yet striking, ideal for everyday elegance
- Textured & Vintage-Inspired Lab Grown Diamond Stud Earrings – Artisan-crafted with recycled gold and signature finishes
- Elegant Lab Created Diamond Bracelets – Clean, ethical designs that blend simplicity with sentiment
- Initial Charms & Matching Sets – Personalized symbols and paired styles for best friends and chosen family

Each piece in the collection is created using ethically sourced materials, including recycled gold, and reflects Gemone’s ongoing commitment to responsible luxury. These are not just jewelry pieces—they are meant to last, tell stories, and honor craftsmanship that prioritizes quality and conscience.

“It’s made not just to wear, but to last—and to mean something. We’re proud to offer jewelry that honors connection and craftsmanship, while also contributing to a greener future.” That's what me and our team believe in.

To celebrate the friendships that hold meaning beyond words, Gemone Diamonds is offering 30% off—making it easier for customers to gift something lasting and valuable. The offer is available exclusively online at gemonediamond.com. Inventory is limited, and early shopping is encouraged.

In line with its sustainability promise, Gemone Diamonds will plant a tree for every purchase made during the Friendship Day Sale, a small gesture to give back to the planet while celebrating enduring human bonds.
Celebrate the ones you chose. Shop the Friendship Day Jewelry Collection now and enjoy 30% off, only at gemonediamond.com. Limited stock available through August 3, 2025.

About Gemone Diamonds
With over 50 years of heritage, Gemone Diamonds is a global leader in ethically crafted fine jewelry. From recycled gold to sustainably sourced stones, Gemone combines design-forward thinking with long-standing integrity—serving over 200,000 customers worldwide.

Gemone Diamond is an Indian diamond production enterprise situated in Surat. We offer a diverse selection of Natural Diamonds, Lab Grown Diamonds, Moissanites, and their jewelry in a variety of shapes and sizes at competitive prices. As a result, every diamond and piece of jewelry manufactured by Gemone Diamond is one-of-a-kind and special, since it is examined and graded by an IGI or GIA laboratory, ensuring that what you buy from us is nothing less than the greatest piece of jewelry. We have been producing natural diamonds and beautiful jewelry for about 50 years, and we have also been involved in the lab diamond and moissanite industries for over 20 years. We are well-known for importing and exporting a wide variety of exquisite premium Lab Grown diamonds, Moissanite, and their jewelry. Being at the cutting edge of science and technology, our goal is to make a stunning piece of diamond jewelry as a symbol of undying love. The best aspect of Gemone Diamond is that they can create personalized jewelry based on your wants and tastes, and we can also create unique brand jewelry. We are confident that our jewelry is less expensive than that of any other local merchant. The Gemone Diamond team ensures that the items they offer meet our valued customers' quality expectations. We serve clients from Switzerland, the USA, UK, Russian Federation, Australia, European Union, Thailand, Japan, U.A.E, and many other countries and the main thing is we do worldwide shipping so, any of the clients can make purchases from any corner of the world. Gemone Diamond provides its customers with luxurious, remarkable, and purest Diamonds, Moissanite, and Lab-Diamond Jewelry.

