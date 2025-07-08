Gemone Diamonds Launches Exclusive 30% Off On International Friendship Day

Friendship Day Jewelry Collection Freindship Day Go Green Initiative Friendship Day Sale

Enjoy exclusive savings on ethically crafted diamond jewelry, plus tree planting with every purchase.

Family is given But Friendship is chosen. Beyond blood, beyond belief —It’s the love we pick for ourselves.” — Ashish Sukhadiya

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gemone Diamonds announces its Friendship Day Sale, running from July 1st through August 3rd, 2025, offering a flat 30% discount on a limited collection of handcrafted jewelry. This seasonal offering celebrates the spirit of genuine connection—a tribute to the friendships that shape our lives and the people who stay constant through time.

Curated Collection Highlights

- Minimalist Lab Diamond Rings – Understated yet striking, ideal for everyday elegance

- Textured & Vintage-Inspired Lab Grown Diamond Stud Earrings – Artisan-crafted with recycled gold and signature finishes

- Elegant Lab Created Diamond Bracelets – Clean, ethical designs that blend simplicity with sentiment

- Initial Charms & Matching Sets – Personalized symbols and paired styles for best friends and chosen family

Each piece in the collection is created using ethically sourced materials, including recycled gold, and reflects Gemone’s ongoing commitment to responsible luxury. These are not just jewelry pieces—they are meant to last, tell stories, and honor craftsmanship that prioritizes quality and conscience.

“It’s made not just to wear, but to last—and to mean something. We’re proud to offer jewelry that honors connection and craftsmanship, while also contributing to a greener future.” That's what me and our team believe in.

To celebrate the friendships that hold meaning beyond words, Gemone Diamonds is offering 30% off—making it easier for customers to gift something lasting and valuable. The offer is available exclusively online at gemonediamond.com. Inventory is limited, and early shopping is encouraged.

In line with its sustainability promise, Gemone Diamonds will plant a tree for every purchase made during the Friendship Day Sale, a small gesture to give back to the planet while celebrating enduring human bonds.

Celebrate the ones you chose. Shop the Friendship Day Jewelry Collection now and enjoy 30% off, only at gemonediamond.com. Limited stock available through August 3, 2025.

About Gemone Diamonds

With over 50 years of heritage, Gemone Diamonds is a global leader in ethically crafted fine jewelry. From recycled gold to sustainably sourced stones, Gemone combines design-forward thinking with long-standing integrity—serving over 200,000 customers worldwide.

