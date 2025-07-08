Collagen Peptides Market is Projected to Reach USD 1.3 Billion by 2035, Driven by Health & Beauty Trends

Collagen Peptides Market

Collagen peptides market to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2035, driven by rising demand for beauty-from-within products, joint health, and functional nutrition.

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global market for collagen peptides is on a rapid growth trajectory, expected to reach USD 1,301.8 million by 2035, up from USD 702.3 million in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% between 2025 and 2035.This expansion is propelled by multiple converging trends: the rise of “beauty-from-within” nutraceuticals, increased focus on joint and skin health, and broader application across functional foods and beverages. Collagen peptides have gained widespread validation for skin elasticity, bone strength, and exercise recovery, motivating their deeper integration across supplements, cosmeceuticals, and clean-label segments.With proven benefits in skin elasticity, bone strength, and muscle recovery, collagen peptides are increasingly featured in functional foods, beverages, and nutraceuticals. Clean-label trends, aging populations, and the growing adoption of clean-label products in sports and cosmeceutical applications globally further reinforce the market’s relevance.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7953 Key Takeaways from Market Study:1. The global collagen peptides market is projected to reach USD 1,301.8 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025.2. Bovine collagen dominates the market due to its strong amino acid profile and clinical support.3. Dry (powder) form leads in consumption for its stability, cost-effectiveness, and logistics advantages.4. North America, especially the U.S., drives growth through musculoskeletal and menopause-focused products.5. Europe sees strong demand for marine collagen and sustainable, traceable sourcing.6. Asia-Pacific, led by Japan and China, is a key innovation hub in nutricosmetics and functional foods.7. Rising interest in direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands is accelerating digital collagen product sales.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Collagen Peptides Market:Prominent players in the market are Amicogen, Inc., BioCell Technology, LLC, Weishardt Holding SA, Vital Proteins LLC, PB Leiner, among others.Regional InsightsNorth America, particularly the U.S., is a leading market, with strong acceptance of collagen supplements for menopause, gut health, and musculoskeletal support. Health professionals increasingly recommend these products, further fueling sales.Europe displays rising interest in sustainable marine-derived collagen, with a premium placed on traceability and scientific support—appealing to discerning consumers in Germany, France, and the Nordics.Asia Pacific stands out as an innovation hub. Japanese and Korean brands are pioneering beauty-nutritional integration, while China’s e-commerce platforms rapidly expand collagen product distribution.Despite robust growth, the market faces critical challenges: uncertainty around optimal dosage recommendations, inconsistent labeling standards, and limited inclusion in clinical guidelines continue to hinder full clinical adoption and consumer confidence.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7953 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Collagen Peptides Market presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The collagen peptides market is segmented by source into bovine, porcine, marine, and poultry. By form, it includes dry, liquid, capsules, and gummies. Applications span nutritional products, food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others. End users include adults, geriatrics, pediatrics, athletes, and cosmetic professionals. Distribution channels cover online retailers, supermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacies, and direct sales. Regions include North America, Latin America, Western & Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global hydrolyzed collagen market is poised for strong and consistent growth over the next decade, reflecting increasing consumer interest in health, beauty, and functional nutrition. With a projected valuation of USD 1.4 billion in 2025.According to Fact.MR analysis, the demand for marine collagen ingredients is projected to experience steady growth. Its overall valuation is expected to surpass US$ 2,320.6 million by 2033, up from US$ 1,076.8 million in 2023. Over the assessment period from 2023 to 2033, the demand for marine collagen ingredients is forecast to surge at an 8.0% CAGR.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. 