ISA’s Global Solar Platforms Take Centre Stage at World Expo 2025 at Osaka, Japan

International Solar Alliance's CEO Caucus and International Solar Festival inspire collaboration, innovation, and youth leadership

Over 40 speakers, including ministers, CEOs, researchers, and youth innovators from more than 10 countries, convened at the second editions of the CEO Caucus and International Solar Festival hosted by the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in collaboration with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India at the Bharat Pavilion as part of the ongoing World Expo 2025 in Osaka. The convening showcased cross-sectoral collaboration, strategic clean energy partnerships—particularly between India and Japan—and put youth-led innovation at the heart of solar action.Strategic Solar Collaboration Between India and Japan at the CEO CaucusOn 3 July, the CEO Caucus brought together high-level delegates and C-suite industry representatives to explore opportunities for clean energy collaboration, particularly between India and Japan. In the inaugural address, Mr Takehiko Matsuo, Vice Minister for International Affairs, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Japan, said, “Japan recognises the critical role that solar energy must play in achieving our net-zero ambitions and strengthening our energy security. Through collaboration with the International Solar Alliance and global stakeholders, Japan hopes to contribute to more inclusive and resilient solar supply chains. The Expo 2025 in Osaka presents a unique opportunity to take forward collaboration between India and Japan for commercialization of new technologies like hydrogen, energy storage and perovskite and help lower energy import dependence for both India and Japan. We look forward to working closely with ISA and its members to promote innovation, investment, and knowledge exchange in the solar energy sector.”Mr Chandru Appar, Consul General of India, Osaka-Kobe, in his special address noted, “We believe that the CEO Caucus being hosted here in Osaka is a timely initiative that aligns with India’s commitment to renewable energy and our collective global climate action goals. India stands ready to collaborate with Japan and global partners to foster solar innovation, drive investments, and co-develop scalable and inclusive solutions. This region—Osaka, Kansai—is a hub for advanced technology, and we see tremendous scope for India–Japan collaboration, particularly in areas like green hydrogen, solar supply chain resilience, and battery storage. On behalf of the Consulate General of India in Osaka-Kobe, I welcome all delegates and assure you of our full support in deepening solar cooperation.”On occasion, Mr Ashish Khanna, Director General, ISA, said, “Clean energy investments reached nearly $2 trillion last fiscal year, yet only 15% flowed to low- and middle-income countries, and less than 2% to Africa, where 600 million people still lack access to energy. The Global South, home to 70% of the world’s population, needs close to $200 billion annually to meet its energy goals. ISA is tackling this through a three-pronged approach: reducing investment risk, strengthening policy and financial frameworks, and unlocking innovation. Our focus now is on real outcomes—facilitating projects, mobilising private capital, and driving inclusive, sustainable growth. We must pursue a ‘Suzuki for Solar’ approach identifying and nurturing Indo-Japanese transformational partnership in solar like witnessed in automative sector. By combining Japan’s research and manufacturing strengths with India’s entrepreneurial talent and market size, we can create a win-win platform to deliver the transformative solutions the world urgently needs. This is the right time for taking this partnership to next level.”The panel discussion featured thematic deliberations with senior representatives from New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), Panasonic Holdings, Mizuho, SAS, COFREX, and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI). Deliberations centred on building resilient solar supply chains, accelerating investment in next-generation technologies such as perovskite solar cells and green hydrogen, and leveraging AI and digital innovation to optimise grid performance. Participants also explored scalable solutions for land-constrained deployment and discussed frameworks for sustainability, circularity, and recycling in the solar value chain.International Solar Festival Showcases Youth Innovation and Emerging TechnologiesOn 4 July, the spotlight shifted to the second edition of the International Solar Festival, which opened with a strong call to harness youth-driven innovation and deepen global collaboration in accelerating the clean energy transition.The centrepiece of the Festival, the Youth & Technology Spotlight Session, featured inspiring voices from across India, Japan, Belgium, and beyond. Speakers included senior representatives from Tensor Energy, AC Biode, PXP Corporation, and Climate Seeds Fund. Discussions focused on decentralised solar solutions, clean-tech entrepreneurship, market entry for early-stage startups, and the role of innovation in accelerating energy access. Startups shared personal journeys of navigating funding gaps, scaling across borders, and using AI, IoT, and smart storage to meet energy needs in underserved regions.The Festival also celebrated the power of storytelling in the energy transition, underscoring ISA’s belief that clean energy must be driven not just by technology and finance, but by people and purpose. The Dastan-e-Aftaab performance took the audience on a timeless journey, honouring the sun’s enduring role in our history and its promise for a solar-powered future.The successful hosting of these events on a global stage stands as a testament to ISA’s commitment to advancing real-world solutions with urgency, scale, and solidarity—bringing the vision of a sustainable future to life through meaningful collaboration.

