Kuvings juicer is on display at the Tavola Shop in The Dubai Mall. Kuvings logo

DAEGU, BUKGU, NORTH KOREA, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global premium kitchen appliance brand Kuvings, led by CEO Jong-Boo Kim, officially announced its expansion into the Middle Eastern market today, with a prominent presence at The Dubai Mall, the world’s largest shopping center located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.As a world-renowned landmark attracting over 100 million visitors annually, The Dubai Mall is home to numerous global luxury brands and stands as a premier destination for retail and tourism.Kuvings’ launch at The Dubai Mall marks a significant milestone, reinforcing the brand’s exceptional product quality and competitive edge in the global market. The move aims to strengthen brand recognition across the region and solidify its position as a leader in the premium kitchen appliance sector.Ms. Joyce, Brand Manager at TAVOLA, the retail partner of Kuvings in the region, stated, “Kuvings currently ranks No.1 in sales among small kitchen appliances within TAVOLA stores. All Kuvings products are now prominently displayed at the front of our Dubai Mall location, supported by aggressive promotional efforts.”Meanwhile, Kuvings has seen over 100% year-over-year sales growth across five key Middle Eastern markets—UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain—establishing a strong market foothold. The brand attributes this growth to a consumer-centric strategy, including localized product lineups and immersive retail experiences tailored to regional preferences.Kuvings’ most popular model is the AUTO10 Hands-Free Slow Juicer, equipped with a 3,000cc hopper that allows for quick and convenient preparation of large quantities of juice.A Kuvings representative commented, “With rising wellness trends and the growing popularity of home cafés in the Middle East, demand for premium kitchen appliances is surging. Our entry into The Dubai Mall marks a pivotal step in reaching more consumers. We plan to accelerate expansion by entering other major shopping malls in key Middle Eastern cities, enhancing our distribution network and driving bold marketing initiatives.”

