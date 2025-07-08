Creative Biolabs Identifies Lactobacillus gasseri as a Promising Next-Generation Probiotic

Creative Biolabs

Creative Biolabs has long focused on Lactobacillus gasseri and its potential as a next-generation probiotic for precision microbiota-based therapies.

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of their research, scientists at Creative Biolabs have employed high-throughput sequencing and host interaction studies to uncover numerous mechanistic possibilities of Lactobacillus gasseri (L. gasseri) in the modulation of the intestinal barrier function, immune homeostasis, and metabolic activities. Unlike traditional probiotics, L. gasseri offers more potent effects owing to strong mucosal colonization, production of bacteriocin-like substances, and immune cell regulation."Our research on Lactobacillus gasseri has been ongoing for several years. It has consistently shown excellent colonization capabilities and the ability to reduce inflammatory markers across multiple experimental models," said the head of Microbiome Research at Creative Biolabs. "Particularly in cases of gut microbiota disruption caused by diet, antibiotics, or chronic inflammation, L. gasseri exhibits impressive ecological adaptability."Creative Biolabs has developed a library based on Lactobacillus gasseri strains and performed systematic screening and functional characterization of isolates obtained from intestinal, vaginal, cervical, and fecal samples. "In addition to basic functionality, we place significant emphasis on the genetic background and phenotypic traits of each strain so that there is optimal strain, host, and scenario matching for the intended application in formulation development," the lead scientist said.L. gasseri has also displayed favorable stability in safety property. Representative strains have gone through numerous safety evaluations, including acid and bile tolerance, cytotoxicity, and antibiotic resistance tests. These findings indicate these strains fulfill some critical requirements toward becoming functional foods or candidates for microbiota-targeted therapeutics.Beyond gut health, the potential of L. gasseri in women's health is gaining increasing recognition. It generates hydrogen peroxide and helps maintain a low pH environment, making it a strong candidate for interventions in the reproductive tract microbiome. It is normally present in the vaginal and cervical microbiota of healthy women.While L. gasseri may not be as commercially developed as Bifidobacterium species, its research profile is steadily rising. L. gasseri is already being featured on "Emerging Probiotics" panels at international meetings such as the EMGM and GES."The future of probiotics is not how many live organisms are delivered, but which ones actually drive health benefits," the lead researcher said. "Lactobacillus gasseri gives us a window into how precision microbiota interventions may shape the future of nutrition and medicine."To explore more biotherapeutic products based on L. gasseri, please visit https://live-biotherapeutic.creative-biolabs.com/ About Creative BiolabsCreative Biolabs continues to expand its research pipeline in Lactobacillus gasseri strain development and genetic engineering, aiming to advance the clinical translation of this emerging probiotic species.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.